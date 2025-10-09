VVater LLC: VVater Wins TIME's Best Invention of 2025

The Texas company uses electrified purification to replace chlorine, reverse osmosis, and filters.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / VVater, America's next water company, has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. The award recognizes its breakthrough in electric-field water purification and marks a significant leap forward in sustainable infrastructure.

VVater Wins Time Best Invention 2025



In a milestone rarely seen in modern innovation, VVater has achieved what no other company in history has, winning TIME's Best Invention Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award, and the World Future Award in the same year. This "Triple Crown of Innovation" cements VVater as one of the most disruptive infrastructure companies of the decade, a Texas-built pioneer proving that water, not AI or energy, will define the next industrial revolution.

"Water single-handedly dictates the growth of every major vertical, not energy," said Kevin Gast, CEO of VVater. "For a century, we've cleaned water by pushing it through filters, or membranes, and feeding it chemicals. We chose electricity instead. It's cleaner, faster, and infinitely scalable. The electrification of water treatment has begun."

At the center of VVater's achievement is the Farady Reactor, a system that uses controlled electric fields to destroy chemicals, microplastics, and biological contaminants at the molecular level. It replaces outdated, resource-intensive methods like chemical dosing, chlorine, filtration, and reverse osmosis with a faster process that produces no toxic byproducts and requires no consumables.

VVater's systems have already processed more than 4.3 billion gallons of water, including over 25 million gallons of direct potable reuse in the past 12 months, one of the largest volumes treated by a private company in the United States. Its modular systems enable decentralized, on-site reuse for data centers, municipalities, and master-planned developments, redefining how water infrastructure is deployed.

The award arrives as water moves to the center of global infrastructure investment. Analysts from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey project a $13 trillion gap in water innovation and resilience by 2030, a shortfall that now rivals energy transition and electrification. Investors, utilities, and policymakers recognize that the next generation of growth will be shaped not by access to capital or land, but by access to clean, reliable water.

"VVater is solving every modern economy's constraint, water," Gast said. "From cities and industry to data and defense, nothing scales without it. Our mission is to electrify how the world cleans and reuses its most valuable resource."

With recognition from TIME, CES, and the World Future Awards, VVater is fast becoming the defining water technology company of its generation, transforming not just how water is purified, but also how it's valued, reused, and safeguarded for the next century.

See the full TIME Best Inventions of 2025 list here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/

