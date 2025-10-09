MENTOR Celebrates 35 Years of Relationships Powering Opportunities at New York City Gala Honoring Bill Russell, Ray Lewis, and David Shapiro

National nonprofit's 35th Anniversary Awards Gala to be held October 14 at Tribeca Rooftop

NEW CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / MENTOR, the national nonprofit uniting and fueling the youth mentoring movement, will celebrate its 35th anniversary on October 14 at the Relationships Powering Opportunities Awards Gala at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. The event will honor three distinguished Legends of Mentoring whose leadership and impact embody MENTOR's mission: Bill Russell (posthumously), Ray Lewis, and David Shapiro.

The evening will highlight MENTOR's 35-year history of expanding access to quality mentoring relationships that empower young people to thrive. Since its founding in 1990, MENTOR has worked across sectors to ensure that all young people have access to relationships that power opportunity.

Bill Russell, civil rights leader, basketball icon, and founding MENTOR board member, will be honored posthumously for his lifelong commitment to MENTOR and the mentoring movement. His widow, Jeannine Russell, will accept the award on his behalf.

Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer and founder of the Ray Lewis 52 Foundation, will be recognized for his ongoing work on youth mental health and connection.

David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston and former CEO of MENTOR, will be honored for his transformative leadership in expanding MENTOR's national reach and strengthening the field of mentoring.

"For 35 years, MENTOR has been driven by one simple but profound belief: relationships change lives," said Jermaine Myrie, CEO of MENTOR. "This milestone is both a celebration of our history and a recommitment to ensuring every young person has access to caring adults who help them realize their potential."

Event Details:

MENTOR's 35th Anniversary "Relationships Powering Opportunities" Gala

Monday, October 14, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. ET

Tribeca Rooftop | 2 Desbrosses Street, New York, NY

For more information about the gala, visit: www.mentoring.org/35-years-of-mentor .

About MENTOR: MENTOR leads, expands, and strengthens the mentoring movement, building capacity to make high-quality relationships accessible to all young people. 35 years ago, MENTOR was created to expand opportunities for young people by building a youth mentoring field and movement. The result: a more than 10-fold increase in young people in structured mentoring relationships. Today, MENTOR is the primary resource and expert for the youth mentoring field, representing a movement that meets young people everywhere they are - from schools, to workplaces, and beyond. MENTOR operates in collaboration with 23 local Affiliates across the country.

To learn more about MENTOR, visit our website: www.mentoring.org or find us on social media. Follow on X at @mentornational | Facebook: MENTORnational | Instagram: @mentornmp | LinkedIn: MENTOR

