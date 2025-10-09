Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ceasefire Agreement Offers Hope, but Famine Will Persist if Humanitarian Access Is Not Guaranteed, Warns Action Against Hunger

Published by Action Against Hunger.

Contact media@actionagainsthunger.org for inquiries.

  • Action Against Hunger currently has over 2,000 food parcels awaiting entry in Amman and hundreds of staff members are on the ground in Gaza prepared to scale up operations the moment access is granted.

  • Action Against Hunger stresses the urgency of transforming this lifesaving opportunity into a permanent ceasefire.

After more than two years of starvation, displacement, and extreme violence resulting from Israeli military operations in Gaza, today's announcement of a ceasefire agreement offers a long-awaited flicker of respite. Action Against Hunger stresses the urgency of transforming this lifesaving opportunity into a permanent ceasefire - one that includes the release of hostages and detainees and guarantees unrestricted access into and within Gaza.

"The halting of hostilities alone will not save lives," said Manuel Sanchez-Montero, Action Against Hunger's CEO. "Our teams must be granted immediate and safe access to all areas of Gaza to reach families who have been cut off from food, water, and medical care for weeks."

Very little, if any, food or humanitarian aid has entered North Gaza or Gaza City governorates in recent weeks, where famine is spreading rapidly. Action Against Hunger teams stand ready to respond - as they did just hours after the January 2025 ceasefire - but conditions today are far more severe. Destruction is deeper, hunger is sharper, and recovery will take much longer. "We stress the importance of making every effort to implement the agreement as quickly and effectively as possible - we have aid ready to go in as of tomorrow, and it is much needed," added Sanchez-Montero.

Action Against Hunger currently has over 2,000 food parcels awaiting entry in Amman and hundreds of staff members are on the ground in Gaza prepared to scale up operations the moment access is granted.

"We take this moment to honor the tens of thousands of people who were killed before they could see this cause for hope, including some of our own colleagues," said Sanchez-Montero. "Our teams will continue their mission in their memory - to save lives with dignity and compassion."

Action Against Hunger also warns that violence and displacement in the West Bank must not be ignored. During the last temporary ceasefire, Israeli military operations displaced more than 40,000 people in the northern West Bank, marking the largest mass displacement there since 1967.

Action Against Hunger calls upon the international community to seize this moment to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a lasting solution that supports the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid to all families in need and takes steps toward a meaningful Palestinian-led reconstruction process.

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ceasefire-agreement-offers-hope-but-famine-will-persist-if-human-1084995

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.