Nexalus, a leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions, today announced that its proprietary liquid cooling technology platform has been named to TIME's 2025 list of the Best Inventions, which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

The data center industry contributes over 100 million tons of CO2e annually, and that is expected to increase in the near future as a result of a staggering surge in demand. Cooling systems can account for approximately one third of a data center's total energy consumption, with air-cooling technology dominating the market despite significant energy efficiency challenges. Nexalus' liquid cooling technology unlocks the potential for circularity in the data center sector by sealing the server, allowing for the redeployment of thermal energy otherwise wasted in conventional cooling, positioning data centers as contributors to the global energy mix rather than consumers.

"Nexalus was founded with a vision to flip the thermal energy demand paradigm on its head by enabling assets like data centers to serve as thermal power stations that can supply clean energy to nearby cities or industrial facilities," said Kenneth O'Mahony, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexalus. "Our sealed-server advanced liquid cooling technology offers a solution that can't be found anywhere else on the market today recovering 80-95% of heat wasted using conventional air cooling while delivering significant increases in server/compute density. We're incredibly proud to be recognized by TIME for our work to build a world where energy users are converted into energy borrowers."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions, specializing in liquid cooling, with patented technology that prioritises not only performance and profit, but also the planet. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus systems integrate with electronics that produce excessive heat, to cool, capture and reuse this thermal energy, while also increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as Data Centers, Edge, High-Performance Computing, Gaming Formula 1. Founded in Ireland, with global strategic development and manufacturing partners, Nexalus is the future of cooling the cloud. For more information visit www.nexalus.com.

