The embedded finance market in Spain is expected to grow by 11.2% on an annual basis to reach US$10.30 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 16.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$9.27 billion to approximately US$14.07 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Spain, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.

Spain's embedded finance competitive landscape is evolving quickly, shaped by a mix of local fintech innovation, traditional bank adaptation, and regulatory clarity. The market is currently fragmented but maturing, with active competition in lending, payments, and insurance each powered by APIs and vertical platform integrations. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions over the past 12 months have accelerated capability building and distribution expansion. Over the next 2-4 years, the landscape is expected to become more infrastructure-led and sector-specific, with competition increasingly revolving around developer tools, compliance modularity, and embedded orchestration across industries.

The embedded finance ecosystem in Spain is evolving across multiple vectors consumer credit, B2B finance, microinsurance, vertical SaaS, and digital payments underpinned by supportive regulations and rising platformization. Local fintechs, sector-specific platforms, and traditional banks are all experimenting with new distribution models powered by APIs, open banking, and digital identity infrastructure. Over the next 2-4 years, Spain's embedded finance landscape is expected to mature rapidly, with B2B credit, embedded insurance, and smart city payments likely to become areas of concentrated growth and policy interest.

Competitive Intensity Is Rising Across Fintech-Platform-Bank Collaboration Models

The embedded finance market in Spain is experiencing moderate-to-high competitive intensity, driven by increased collaboration between fintech infrastructure providers, digital platforms, and incumbent banks. Unlike in some European markets dominated by large neobanks, Spain's embedded finance ecosystem is shaped by a diverse set of actors across lending, payments, and insurance segments, often operating in partnership models. For instance, Bizum, the joint P2P payments network of Spanish banks, has become an embedded payments backbone across e-commerce and mobile apps, while Redsys continues to anchor backend infrastructure for acquirers and banks integrating into merchant platforms.

Open banking readiness (via PSD2), increasing digitalization of SMEs, and the availability of European recovery funds (e.g., NextGenerationEU) for digital transformation have incentivized more platforms to embed financial services. However, the market is not yet saturated, leaving room for specialist players to differentiate through vertical-specific or infrastructure-as-a-service models. Competition is particularly active in BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later), embedded payments, and vertical SaaS-based financing.

Competitive pressure is likely to intensify further as B2B embedded finance and context-specific microservices become more prevalent. Traditional banks such as Santander, CaixaBank, and BBVA are actively partnering with or acquiring fintechs to maintain relevance in the embedded value chain, which will create a multi-layered competition landscape blending infrastructure, distribution, and data access.

Key Players Span Fintechs, Banks, Infrastructure Enablers, and Sector Platforms

The Spanish embedded finance landscape includes diverse participants across use cases. In embedded lending and BNPL, players such as Klarna Spain, Sequra, and Pagantis (part of Afterpay/Clearpay) are active across retail and e-commerce. In the insurance space, insurtechs like Wefox (operating in Spain), Bdeo, and Coverfy are embedding microinsurance within mobility and gig platforms. Fintech infrastructure providers such as Unnax (embedded banking and compliance), Belvo (open banking APIs), and Kantox (currency automation for B2B payments, acquired by BNP Paribas) support API-first integration across sectors.

Major banks such as BBVA and Santander are active through API marketplaces and investment arms. BBVA API Market offers use cases ranging from account aggregation to identity verification for partners. Santander has scaled its PagoFX infrastructure and is investing in fintechs via Mouro Capital. This dual role as both infrastructure providers and direct competitors adds complexity to the competitive field.

Spain is likely to see increasing activity from embedded finance-focused fintechs from other EU countries, attracted by Spain's digital adoption and funding ecosystem. At the same time, local vertical SaaS players (e.g., Factorial in HR, Jeff in services) are expected to deepen financial integration, becoming new competitors or collaboration points for embedded finance providers.

Embedded Lending Is Expanding Across E-Commerce and B2B Segments

Embedded lending is gaining traction in Spain, particularly across consumer-facing e-commerce platforms and B2B marketplaces. Spanish fintechs such as Pagantis (now part of Afterpay) and Klarna Spain have supported the growth of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offerings within retail and travel platforms. Meanwhile, B2B-focused platforms like Kaleidoscope and November Five have begun offering financing modules for SMEs embedded within procurement and accounting systems.

High digital penetration and a post-pandemic push toward online consumption have driven demand for instant credit solutions at the point of transaction. In the B2B space, cash flow gaps among SMEs combined with the government's digitalization push through Spain's "Digital Kit" program have created new demand for embedded credit within ERP and supply chain tools. Open banking regulation (under PSD2) has also lowered the barriers for integration by enabling real-time credit risk assessment.

The embedded lending trend is expected to intensify, with B2B credit and deferred invoice solutions (BNPL for SMEs) seeing accelerated uptake. Traditional banks such as CaixaBank and BBVA may expand APIs to support third-party embedded finance use cases, while neobanks and fintechs will continue to partner with digital platforms for distribution. Consolidation among BNPL providers is also likely, driven by margin pressures and evolving EU-wide credit regulation.

Insurtechs and Banks Are Embedding Microinsurance in Mobility, Travel, and Gig Platforms

Embedded microinsurance offerings are growing in Spain, particularly through mobility platforms (e.g., car sharing, e-scooters), travel booking apps, and gig economy platforms. Wefox Spain, Bdeo, and Coverfy are partnering with digital platforms to offer on-demand insurance for accidents, property loss, and health.

The growth of the sharing economy and digital mobility platforms (e.g., Cabify, Zity) has necessitated lightweight, modular insurance products. Insurtechs are using AI-powered underwriting to tailor products to micro-use cases. Regulatory facilitation by the Direccion General de Seguros y Fondos de Pensiones (DGSFP) has supported experimentation with digital insurance licensing and API-based distribution models.

The embedded insurance space will likely stabilize and diversify, with more digital platforms offering insurance as a bundled or optional service. Gig workers in Spain, particularly in logistics and delivery, are expected to drive demand for embedded health and liability insurance, potentially prompting legislative interest in mandatory coverage. More insurers are expected to offer APIs for white-labeling microinsurance products into vertical apps.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Spain

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

