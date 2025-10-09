Prestigious annual awards program recognizes outstanding information security products and companies around the world

Keepit, the only vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

The Keepit platform protects twelve key SaaS applications, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Docusign and more. Built for the cloud, the breakthrough platform is designed for usability, security and scalability.

Intuitive and user-friendly, Keepit offers fast setup, simple navigation, and seamless integration across all key applications, while ensuring critical data remains secure, compliant, easy to locate and recoverable. Additionally, Keepit's Data Protection and Anomaly Detection Dashboards help maintain backup integrity and health, and allow for early identification, investigation, and remediation of risks to data.

"Data resilience is at the center of business continuity. With intelligent recovery and enterprise-level adaptability, we ensure your data protection strategy stays aligned with your evolving SaaS environment," said Michele Hayes, Chief Marketing Officer at Keepit. "It's an honor to accept this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. We continue to help businesses recover from data loss, as well as offer the capabilities and foresight to stay ahead of risks in the first place. In other words, we offer 'intelligent resilience', meaning we enable customers to make smart choices before disaster strikes to keep business running, no matter what."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Built for the cloud, with simplicity and data security at the core, Keepit helps protect business continuity. Increasing amounts of business-critical data lives in SaaS applications. The average cost of data breaches is in the millions, with the breaches mostly involving data stored in the cloud public, private, or multiple environments," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Keepit's vendor independence, broad coverage of services, fast recovery times, and dedication to security make them the number one choice for SaaS data backup and our pick for 'Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year.'"

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 18,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

