Advancing Non-GLP In Vivo Research with Speed, Flexibility, and Scientific Focus

Following Instem's recent acquisition of RockStep Solutions and their non-GLP study management solution Climb, momentum continues to build around this innovative in vivo study management solution. The acquisition, announced earlier this year, marked a strategic move by Instem to broaden its preclinical offerings and provide a truly end-to-end environment that spans early discovery through GLP study management and seamlessly into regulatory submission. Now, Climb and the team behind it are thriving within the Instem ecosystem and delivering significant time savings for in vivo workflows across the industry.

Purpose-Built for the In Vivo Lab

Climb is a cloud-based, end-to-end software designed to streamline experimental design, animal scheduling, and study management for non-GLP in vivo research.

What sets Climb apart is its comprehensive in vivo capabilities, including the ability to work with any experiment type on any species with high flexibility.

Designed specifically for the challenges of early-stage research, Climb empowers teams to adapt to study changes in real-time, manage complex protocols without spreadsheets, and make fast, data-informed decisions.

With customizable data validation and easily built templates for complex study types, Climb complements the rigor and compliance-focused strengths of Instem's Provantis® system. Together, these leading platforms serve both the exploratory and GLP ends of the preclinical spectrum.

Climb is specifically designed for scientists who must manage a diverse range of study types, often across fast-moving, collaborative teams where flexibility, speed, and data integrity are crucial. Now, as part of Instem's solution portfolio, Climb's capabilities are poised to grow even further.

Continued Innovation: Smarter, Faster, More Flexible

Innovation remains at the core of Climb's development. The latest software release has introduced powerful enhancements that give users even more control and agility in their studies.

New features include:

A new severity scoring feature that enables country-agnostic severity tracking, supporting EU animal welfare reporting and paving the way for global use. Users can set expected severity scores per study, as well as record scores and metadata throughout each animal's lifespan.

A new view that allows precise study task assignment by task name, current assignee, day of the week, and start time.

Improved support for non-US users with date formatting as 1-JAN-2025 and semicolon (";") as a CSV delimiter.

Ability to add, remove, or replace animals mid-study, supporting animal welfare needs and study design changes.

These updates, among many others, reflect Climb's ongoing commitment to staying ahead of research needs. They are part of a larger roadmap of continuous innovation across the Instem portfolio to ensure long-term support for our clients and enable them to unlock scientific discoveries, accelerate key R&D programs and advance new treatments.

Learn More Firsthand: Live Climb Webinar on October 29

To highlight Climb's latest capabilities and the impact it's making in non-GLP research, Instem will host a live, in-depth webinar on October 29 at 11:00 AM EST. This session will offer a comprehensive look at how Climb is supporting the preclinical research community, including a live demonstration of the platform, an overview of recent feature updates, and insights into how Instem is driving innovation to help scientists discover, accelerate, and advance key R&D programs.

Register today at this linkto secure your place at the live session.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Discovery, Study Management, Regulatory Submission, and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions, and we pride ourselves on localized support for our diverse client base.

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009824372/en/

Contacts:

Press



Mike Thurogood, VP Global Marketing,

Instem: mike.thurogood@instem.com