Combined Platform Accelerates Global CNP and AR Automation

Payroc, a leading payments platform and merchant acquirer, today announced it has completed its acquisition of BlueSnap, the global Boston-based payment orchestration and AR automation platform. The transaction, first announced following a definitive agreement on July 31, 2025, is now closed and the BlueSnap technology and team will begin operating as part of Payroc effective immediately.

The strategic union brings together Payroc's direct-connect acquiring capabilities with BlueSnap's API-first orchestration, delivering a single-integration solution for cross-border card-not-present (CNP) acceptance, embedded invoicing and accounts-receivable automation. Customers and ISVs will gain access to local acquiring in key markets, unified billing and reconciliation workflows, and the developer-focused tools needed to shorten time-to-market for global commerce.

"This close marks an important milestone for Payroc," said Jim Oberman, chief executive officer of Payroc. "With BlueSnap's orchestration layer integrated into our acquiring network, we can deliver enterprise-grade global CNP coverage and automated receivables at scale, while continuing to offer the high-touch service our partners expect."

"This is a game-changer for our customers," added Gavin Cicchinelli, President of BlueSnap. "They'll gain scaled distribution and enhanced resources to accelerate global innovation, all backed by Payroc's deep acquiring relationships and service-first approach."

Together, Payroc and BlueSnap are redefining what's possible in global payments by simplifying complexity, accelerating growth, and powering the future of embedded payments.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in volume annually and operating across 50 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com

