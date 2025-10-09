Heralds a new era in enterprise contracting, uniting practitioner-grade AI agents with a full-spectrum conversational interface to cut through complexity and accelerate business agility

Sirion, the global leader in AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM), today launched its next-generation agentic CLM platform. The platform, powered by practitioner-grade AI agents, introduces the industry's first 360 conversational contracting experience, AskSirion, built for enterprise-grade trust, speed, and scale.

AskSirion unlocks the full spectrum of the platform's agentic capabilities, giving users instant access to expert agents across every step in the contracting lifecycle from drafting and negotiations to risk assessment and post-signature governance.

"In contracting technology, enterprises have been trapped between rigid, menu-driven systems that are hard to use, and a new wave of generic GenAI wrappers that sound smart but don't understand your business. We are changing that today," said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Sirion. "Sirion's agentic CLM, built on agentOSTM, delivers practitioner-grade, explainable AI that empowers legal and business teams to move faster with the confidence that every action is grounded in expertise. And with Sirion's 360 conversational contracting experience, users can command the full power of the system in plain English so they can focus on outcomes, not interfaces."

Tackling Enterprise Contracting Complexity

Enterprise contracting is notoriously complex. According to World Commerce Contracting, enterprise contracts on average take 24-30 weeks* to complete, typically involving more than 80 friction points** across the lifecycle. Not surprisingly, 76% of respondents in WorldCC-Deloitte research reported inefficiencies in their contracting processes.

Traditional CLM technology streamlined parts of the process but introduced new barriers requiring deep system expertise to realize value. Users often spend more time navigating menus, configuring workflows, and managing interfaces than focusing on contracting intent and outcomes.

Next-Gen Agentic CLM Platform

Sirion's agentic CLM platform removes these barriers. Purpose-built AI agents, trained by attorneys and subject matter experts, handle complex tasks, interpret user intent, and act with the precision of seasoned practitioners.

The platform is powered by a wide range of out-of-the-box agents, all built on agentOSTM, Sirion's AI-native operating system, including:

Search Agent finds, reasons, and retrieves contract intelligence instantly

finds, reasons, and retrieves contract intelligence instantly Draft Agent drafts contracts based on approved templates

drafts contracts based on approved templates Issue Detection Agent identifies deviations from playbook at the issue level

identifies deviations from playbook at the issue level Redline Agent surgically redlines deviations with clear explanations

surgically redlines deviations with clear explanations Extraction Agent converts documents into structured contract intelligence

converts documents into structured contract intelligence Playbook Agent transforms institutional knowledge into standardized playbooks

Early adopters report dramatic gains: contract review and redlining that once took days are now completed in minutes. End-to-end cycle times shrink by nearly 50%, with 80-90% acceleration in focused use cases, such as first-draft, redline, and search. With specialist AI agents handling the heavy lifting, teams reclaim hours and refocus on higher-value work.

AskSirion The 360 Conversational Contracting Experience

With AskSirion, users complete complex tasks in seconds by conversing as they would with a trusted legal advisor. They can simply describe what they need and AskSirion interprets the request, orchestrates the right agents, and delivers results.

Legal, procurement, and contract teams can now handle any task from drafting and redlining to extracting intelligence, assessing risk, and managing obligations with a simple prompt. At each step, users receive plain-language explanations for all actions and insights, fostering complete transparency and trust.

"At Sirion, we believe the true power of AI lies in amplifying human expertise helping teams work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence," said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder and President, Sirion. "We built the Sirion agentic CLM platform to tackle the three biggest challenges enterprise contract teams face: removing friction through natural conversation, cutting through complexity with specialized agents, and building trust through explainability. From purpose-built AI grounded in deep contracting expertise powered by 30 million contracts to the AskSirion conversational interface and the underlying agentOSTM, every design choice reflects that intent to deliver AI that is explainable, reliable, and enterprise-grade."

agentOSTM The Foundation for Enterprise-Grade Autonomy

agentOSTM provides a secure, extensible framework to build, orchestrate, and govern specialized agents. Its multi-model architecture dynamically deploys curated combinations of proprietary and open-source large and small language models delivering enterprise-grade precision and reliability.

When pre-built agents don't meet specific needs, enterprises can build custom agents directly on agentOSTM without traditional development cycles. By continuously adapting and extending capabilities, agentOSTM powers an infinitely extensible, enterprise-grade CLM experience.

Sirion is trusted by hundreds of Fortune Global enterprises, including Vodafone, IBM, and Morgan Stanley, to transform how they store, create and manage contracts. Sirion is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CLM, the highest-ranked vendor for all four Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CLM, and a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform's extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

