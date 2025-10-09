Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
Volta Labs Inc.: Volta Labs Launches Automated Twist Hybridization Capture Workflow on Callisto

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, the pioneer in next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation solutions, today announced the launch of Hybridization Capture App for the Twist Standard Hybridization v2 Kit on Callisto.

Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed with a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation.

The method, co-developed by Twist Bioscience and Volta, integrates Twist's industry-leading hybrid capture chemistry with Volta's fully automated Callisto platform. This collaboration enables researchers and clinical labs to access highly consistent enrichment performance with a simplified workflow.

"By combining Twist's proven v2 kit with Callisto's unique architecture for precise temperature-controlled automation, we've streamlined the hybrid capture workflow, delivering consistently uniform enrichment in a solution that's simple, reliable, and easy to use for any lab," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO Volta Labs.

Callisto Advantages for Hybrid Capture

Hybridization capture represents one of the essential approaches for targeted sequencing applications, particularly when working with large panels or when discovery of novel variants is important. Our Callisto platform automates this critical step. Traditionally these workflows have been labor intensive and required specialized lab tech expertise.

Callisto's unique architecture enables precise magnetic bead manipulation coupled with uninterrupted and uniform temperature control during the hybrid capture process. This ensures consistent enrichment performance and removes the variability common in manual or semi-automated methods.

With Callisto, this part of the hybrid capture workflow is simple, reliable, and fully walk-away automated. Its consistent target enrichment performance minimizes the need for repeat runs, helping labs reduce sequencing costs while ensuring uniform coverage across a broad range of panels.

Twist Standard Hybridization v2 Kit Benefits

Leveraging its silicon platform and ability to synthesize DNA at scale, Twist is able to develop NGS tools with high uniformity. Twist's Standard Hybridization v2 Kit provides researchers with uniform coverage and high sensitivity for their regions of interest.

"We've built our Twist NGS tools to empower customers to accelerate their research and reduce downstream sequencing costs," said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "By pairing our Twist Standard Hybridization v2 Kit with Callisto's automated platform, we're streamlining workflows for customers and enabling them to achieve exceptional performance and efficiency."

For more details, visit the Twist Hybrid Capture App page on Volta Labs' website: https://www.voltalabs.com/apps/hybridization-capture-for-twist-standard-v2

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize the performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.voltalabs.com

Media Contacts:

Nicole Ellis Ovadia

Director of Strategic Marketing
novadia@voltalabs.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611556/VoVolta_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volta-labs-launches-automated-twist-hybridization-capture-workflow-on-callisto-302578749.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
