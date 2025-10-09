Network Automation Market worth $12.38 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Network Automation Market is projected to grow from USD 7.88 billion in 2025 to USD 12.38 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Network Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

The Network Automation Market is being propelled by several converging forces, particularly the growing complexity of enterprise networks driven by multi-cloud strategies, hybrid IT setups, IoT expansion, and edge computing. To enhance efficiency and reduce costs, organizations are increasingly turning to automation for quicker provisioning, fewer human errors, and optimal resource utilization. The adoption of SDN, NFV, and intent-based networking is amplifying this trend, as these technologies depend on programmability and large-scale policy enforcement. Rising cybersecurity threats and stringent compliance requirements are further driving the need for automated monitoring, patching, and governance. Moreover, the rollout of 5G and edge networks is creating vast, distributed, low-latency environments that cannot be managed manually, accelerating the need for automation. At the same time, advancements in AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and zero-touch provisioning are paving the way for predictive, self-healing, and resilient networks. Meanwhile, cloud-first approaches and a growing remote workforce are reinforcing the critical role of automation across industries.

Based on network automation type, the intelligent network automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Intelligent network automation leverages advanced software, machine learning, and analytics to optimize network operations in real-time. Unlike manual or script-driven approaches, this automation type can predict network issues, recommend optimal configurations, and dynamically adjust resources to improve performance. It enables proactive network management, enhances service reliability, and reduces operational complexity. With growing adoption of AI and software-defined networking (SDN), intelligent network automation is becoming a key driver of efficiency in modern enterprise and service provider networks.

Based on end user, the enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Enterprises dominate the Network Automation Market, with a large adoption of solutions to manage increasingly complex and hybrid IT environments. The growing use of multi-cloud architectures, IoT devices, edge computing, and distributed networks has rendered manual network management inefficient and prone to errors. Network automation enables enterprises to streamline operations, reduce costs, enforce policies consistently, and improve network performance and security. Leveraging SDN, intent-based networking, and AI-driven analytics, enterprises can achieve faster provisioning, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational visibility. Adoption spans multiple enterprises, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and government, where automation supports digital transformation initiatives, improves service delivery, and ensures scalability to meet evolving business demands.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Network Automation Market in Asia Pacific is experiencing strong double-digit growth, underpinned by large-scale 5G deployments, rapid cloud and edge adoption, and government-backed digital transformation initiatives across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China remains the largest market, driven by aggressive investments in telcos and cloud services, while India is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by private 5G pilots and enterprise modernization efforts. Organizations across the telecom, manufacturing, finance, and government sectors are increasingly embracing automation to reduce operational costs, minimize human errors, and expedite service provisioning, particularly in hybrid and virtualized environments. Key technology trends shaping the market include intent-based networking, software-defined networking and virtualization, zero-touch provisioning, and AI-enabled closed-loop automation, all of which support the scaling of complex, multi-vendor infrastructures.

Top Key Companies in Network Automation Market:

The major vendors in the Network Automation Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Arista Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

