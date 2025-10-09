Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cardiovascular Drugs Market to 2030: APAC Leads Growth and Telehealth Helps Online Pharmacies Expand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, cardiovascular drugs market is valued at USD 160.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 188.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during 2025-2030, supported by the global rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevalence and ongoing innovation in therapeutic drug classes. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, driving continuous demand for effective treatment and preventive medications.

Mordor Intelligence Logo

Geographic Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region leads the cardiovascular drug market, driven by reforms and expanding healthcare infrastructure, which also boost opportunities for local companies and increase competition for international players. Japan's faster approval process supports the adoption of advanced therapies, including newer anticoagulants and metabolic treatments.

North America continues to be a hotspot for innovation, with reimbursement systems favoring quick uptake of new therapies, though evolving pricing policies may influence how high-value drugs are launched.

Primary Growth Drivers

Therapeutic Convergence Driving Market Expansion

New drug classes are reshaping treatment pathways. NOACs are rapidly replacing warfarin, while SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists extend beyond diabetes to heart-failure care and risk reduction, opening new market segments.

Access Gains in High-Growth Regions

Pricing reforms and expanded reimbursement in markets like China, India, and Brazil are boosting access to advanced cardiovascular drugs. Local manufacturing incentives and broader coverage are unlocking significant patient pools and fueling sustained market growth.

Shifting Dynamics in Cardiovascular Care

Cardiovascular disease is surging among older populations, with heart-failure prevalence climbing sharply. This ageing trend, seen globally, is driving demand for personalized therapies and combination treatments.

Industry Segmentation Highlights

The cardiovascular drugs market is segmented by drug class, disease indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Each segment plays a critical role in shaping the market's dynamics.

By Drug Class

  • Antihypertensives
  • Anticoagulants
  • Antiplatelet Agents
  • Lipid-Lowering Drugs
  • Heart-Failure Drugs
  • Antiarrhythmics
  • Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs

By Disease Indication

  • Hypertension
  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Heart Failure
  • Arrhythmia
  • Dyslipidemia
  • Venous Thrombo-Embolism

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable / IV
  • Transdermal & Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

By Geography

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Learn more about the cardiovascular drugsmarket outlook at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cardiovascular-drugs-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Players

The cardiovascular drugs market is moderately competitive, with companies focusing on expanding their product portfolios, strategic alliances, and regulatory approvals. Market participants are also emphasizing biologics, biosimilars, and digital health integration to enhance patient monitoring and treatment outcomes.

Comprehensive List of Market Players

  • Pfizer
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Novartis
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co.
  • Bayer
  • Eli Lilly
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Sanofi
  • AbbVie
  • Amgen
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Novo Nordisk
  • GSK
  • Takeda
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Roche
  • Servier
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical

These firms continue to invest in clinical research and global partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the evolving cardiovascular therapeutics space.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market: The Anti-inflammatory drugs market report Segments the Industry Into by Application (Arthritis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ), Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, Nsaids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Sales Channel (Prescription, Over the Counter), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific).

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: The anti-obesity drugs market is projected to expand from USD 25.93 billion in 2025 to USD 100.97 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 31.24%. This growth is driven by the strong efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists, rising awareness of obesity as a chronic condition, and broader reimbursement coverage in developed markets.
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/anti-obesity-drugs-market

Omega-3 Prescription Drugs Market: The omega-3 prescription drugs Market report is Segmented by Product Type (EPA-Only, EPA + DHA Ethyl Esters, Indication (Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, Cardiovascular), Dosage Form (Soft-Gel Capsules 1g, Soft-Gel Capsules 0. 5g, Distribution Channel (Retail & Specialty Pharmacies), and Geography (North America, Europe).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cardiovascular-drugs-market-to-2030-apac-leads-growth-and-telehealth-helps-online-pharmacies-expand-says-mordor-intelligence-302579639.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.