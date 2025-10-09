ADHD Now launches a national "Now, Not Later" campaign to make ADHD understandable, and care accessible, across Ireland

Education first. Private consultant-led care when you choose.

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Now today announced "Now, Not Later", a nationwide education and access campaign for ADHD Awareness Month designed to replace stigma with plain English facts and provide a clear route to assessment and support right across Ireland. The campaign's message is clear: "Learn about ADHD Now, Not Later. When you're ready, so are we".

"Too many people are living with unnecessary guilt because they've been told their brains 'should' work one way," said Matthew Gavin, CEO, ADHD Now. "Our promise is respectful and practical, to help people with undiagnosed or diagnosed ADHD at their pace, in private, and when they're ready, so are we. This campaign meets people on their timeline, without pressure and without shame."

"Clinically, many people with ADHD experience time as 'now vs. not now,' which can make everyday planning feel overwhelming," said Dr. Vishnu Pradeep, Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Director, ADHD Now. "Now, Not Later reframes support around that reality. Evidence based information first; clear, private pathways to assessment and follow up when the person chooses after."

Now, Not Later is a national campaign that makes ADHD understandable in Ireland while respecting how many experience time as "now vs. not now." It delivers education, personal stories, and support for families, schools, and employers through digital content, articles, and webinars. By replacing stigma with evidence and small, doable steps, it reduces delay and helps people access needed support.

When people want clinical help, ADHD Now provides:

Consultant-led assessment for Adults and Children though a structured clinical pathway supported by treatment services.

Personalised treatment plans that may include psychoeducation, behavioural strategies and skills sessions, and, where clinically appropriate, medication decisions made within a structured process.

Continuity of care with scheduled reviews and renewal appointments, delivered across the country through in online consultations and in-person in Cork and Dublin.

About ADHD Now

ADHD Now is a private, consultant-led service providing evidence based ADHD assessment and support throughout Ireland. The nationwide clinic supports individuals, families, schools, employers and GPs to make ADHD care understandable, respectful and timely.

