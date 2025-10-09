Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 16:12 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration



PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited announces target beating Full Year dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF" or "the Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, has today announced a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2025 of 1.302076 pence per Ordinary Share, taking the total for the year to 7.302076 pence per Ordinary Share, payable as follows :

Ex Dividend Date 16 October 2025

Record Date 17 October 2025

Payment Date 31 October 2025

Dividend per Share 1.302076 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

Commenting on the Company's dividend performance, Ashley Paxton, Chair of SMIF, said: "The Directors are delighted to announce a final balancing dividend of 1.302076 pence per Ordinary Share, taking the total dividends proposed for the year to 30 September 2025 to 7.302076 pence per Ordinary Share.

"The Company has beaten its target dividend every year since launch eleven years ago. It is also the third consecutive year where proposed dividends have exceeded 7.3 pence per share. This is reflective of ongoing attractive yields generally available in the market, and is testament to the expertise and active management of TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ('TwentyFour').

"As well as its strong performance, the Company continues to trade at a premium and has grown significantly over the course of the year. Due to the availability of accretive assets for purchase, and because of shareholder demand, the Company was able to issue over 54 million new Ordinary Shares during the year, at a premium of 2% (prior to issue costs) to the NAV at issue date.

George Curtis, Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour, said: "SMIF's portfolio is well-positioned to navigate continued market uncertainty and to take advantage of the spread tightening and attractive yields on offer. We continue to be overweight financials and Asset-Backed Securities in Europe and the UK with a bias towards shorter-term maturities, affording us flexibility in the portfolio.

"With the new issue market being very active again after the usual summer slow down, there are ample investment opportunities to take advantage of."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Alistair Wilson Tel: +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Deutsche Numis

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

JPES Partners

Charlotte Walsh / Chris Flame Tel: +44 (0)20 7520 7620

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78.

About SMIF

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.


© 2025 PR Newswire
