QumulusAI Secures $500M Non-Recourse Financing Facility through USD.AI to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Growth

Partnership with Permian Labs, the developer of the USD.AI protocol unlocks blockchain-based credit markets for scalable GPU deployments

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / QumulusAI, a provider of GPU-powered cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced a $500 million non-recourse financing facility arranged by Permian Labs and distributed through the USD.AI Protocol.

The facility allows QumulusAI to finance up to 70% of approved GPU deployments with stablecoin liquidity from USD.AI's blockchain-based credit market. This structure offers faster access to capital compared to traditional financing alternatives like bank or private credit capital, with flexible terms enabling a non-dilutive path to scale AI infrastructure.

QumulusAI's facility reflects a broader shift in how compute infrastructure is financed. Global demand for AI infrastructure is projected to surpass $6.7 trillion by 2030, yet capital remains concentrated among hyperscalers like OpenAI, Google, and Meta. USD.AI's financing model opens new pathways for emerging operators like QumulusAI, linking real-world hardware directly to blockchain-based credit markets for accelerated, more transparent scaling.

Permian Labs developed the financing framework behind USD.AI, which treats GPUs as a financeable commodity. Permian Labs issues GPU Warehouse Receipt Tokens (GWRTs), and USD.AI serves as the on-chain DeFi protocol that enables those tokens to be used as collateral for borrowing stablecoin-based credit, unlocking capital for the next generation of AI builders.

This structure creates yield-bearing opportunities for onchain depositors, while giving operators fast, transparent access to non-dilutive financing.

For QumulusAI, the $500 million facility signals institutional confidence in its infrastructure growth strategy and provides a repeatable model for scaling deployments with blockchain-native financing rails. For Permian Labs and USD.AI, it represents the continued expansion of real-world assets into on-chain credit markets, bridging institutional capital with income-generating compute infrastructure.

"This partnership represents a paradigm shift in AI infrastructure financing," said Mike Maniscalco, CEO of QumulusAI. "By leveraging Permian Labs' tokenization framework, we can scale faster and more flexibly - meeting the surge in AI compute demand without the constraints of legacy financing."

"QumulusAI is exactly the type of innovative AI operator we built USD.AI to serve," said Conor Moore, Permian Labs Co-Founder and COO. "Their integrated approach to AI supercompute-combining HPC cloud, purpose-built data centers, and controlled power generation-fits seamlessly with our tokenized financing model, proving how blockchain can unlock institutional capital for real-world infrastructure."

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center and GPU-based cloud services - the company delivers immediate access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively.

For more information, visit https://www.qumulusai.com

About Permian Labs

Permian Labs is the developer of USD.AI, building the infrastructure that connects institutional capital with real-world AI compute. Permian Labs designs the legal, financial, and technical systems that transform GPUs into collateral and make them accessible through blockchain-based credit markets. By bridging traditional asset finance with DeFi innovation, Permian Labs enables AI operators to scale efficiently while creating new opportunities for investors to access yield from real-world infrastructure.

About USD.AI

USD.AI is the world's first blockchain-native credit market for GPU-backed infrastructure. The protocol turns AI hardware into tokenized collateral, unlocking financing markets with deep liquidity, attractive cost of capital and instant settlement for emerging AI operators who require capital to scale. Through its dual-token model, USDai (a stablecoin with deep liquidity) and sUSDai (its yield-bearing counterpart), USD.AI creates new liquidity pathways for operators while offering investors scalable, real-world yields. Developed by Permian Labs, USD.AI combines DeFi principles with institutional-grade securitization standards to accelerate the financing of AI infrastructure worldwide.

For more information on QumulusAI:

Press: media@qumulusai.com

Investors: investors@qumulusai.com

Follow QumulusAI on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qumulusai

For more information on Permian Labs:

Email: hello@permianlabs.xzy

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, and on information available to QumulusAI as of the date hereof. QumulusAI's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied herein, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business and/or the strategic partnership, which include, without limitation, integration challenges between the companies, market volatility and/or regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding QumulusAI's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or words of similar import. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operating and financial results, QumulusAI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. QumulusAI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in QumulusAI's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based in respect of its business, the strategic partnership or otherwise.

SOURCE: QumulusAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumulusai-secures-500m-non-recourse-financing-facility-through-us-1084993