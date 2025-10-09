World Vapers' Alliance: COP11: EU Commission Opens Door for Full Vape and Nicotine Pouch Ban in Europe

BRUSSELS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leaked EU Commission document outlining the proposed Union positions for the COP11 conference to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) reveals alarming intentions. The draft, shared with the Working Party on Public Health on 7 October ahead of the COP11 meeting in Geneva from 17 to 22 November 2025, explicitly opens the possibility of complete bans on vapes and nicotine pouches.

Under agenda item 4.5, the EU Commission states it "reiterates its support for strong regulation of ENDS/ENNDS and nicotine pouches, which could include a ban to protect in particular children and adolescents." This position utterly disregards the millions of adult smokers who depend on these products to quit smoking and reduce harm.

Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers' Alliance, said:

"The draft shows a wilful denial of facts and a harmful agenda that will cost lives. It is ideologically driven, ignores science and tramples on the rights of smokers seeking less harmful alternatives. Proposing outright bans on vaping products and nicotine pouches shows a reckless disregard for millions who rely on harm reduction. Member States must push back hard and reject this shameful position before it devastates harm reduction progress in Europe."

The EU Commission's stance blatantly contradicts the harm reduction principles enshrined in the FCTC framework. Article 1(d) of the treaty explicitly includes harm reduction as a core component: tobacco control must cover "demand reduction strategies, supply reduction strategies and harm reduction strategies." The Commission's draft ignores this vital third pillar, undermining the treaty's intent and public health progress.

The World Vapers' Alliance urges all EU member states to oppose the EU Commission's destructive proposals firmly. Accepting these positions would mean condemning millions of smokers to unnecessary harm and death by denying access to proven life-saving alternatives.

The harm reduction path is the only responsible public health approach. Europe must not turn its back on evidence and progress.

Contact:

Michael Landl

Director, World Vapers' Alliance

info@worldvapersalliance.com

www.worldvapersalliance.com

About the World Vapers' Alliance

The World Vapers' Alliance amplifies the voices of vapers worldwide and advocates for sensible harm reduction policies that help smokers quit and save lives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4e09092-360e-4bd2-bb78-a2aacfc3489d