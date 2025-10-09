ECMO Machine Market worth US$0.86 billion by 2030 with 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ECMO Machine Market, valued at US$0.62 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.86 billion by the end of the period. Cardiopulmonary conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), COPD, and advanced heart failure are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide due to pollution, lifestyle changes, and aging populations. ECMO machines provide advanced life support when mechanical ventilation or drug-based therapies fail, making them indispensable in tertiary care hospitals. For example, ECMO has been crucial in treating ARDS patients unresponsive to high-frequency oscillatory ventilation. According to clinical studies, survival rates significantly improve when ECMO is used as a last-resort intervention. Hospitals across North America and Europe are expanding ECMO-equipped ICUs to manage rising case volumes. This is further accelerated by the increasing number of heart failure patients awaiting transplants, where ECMO serves as a temporary bridge-to-transplant support. The global increase in respiratory and cardiac morbidity directly boosts ECMO adoption as hospitals aim to reduce mortality rates in high-risk patients.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255167654

Browse in-depth TOC on "ECMO Machine Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

350 - Pages

By product, the market of ECMO machines is divided into components and ECMO machines. In 2024, the components segment held the largest share of the global ECMO machines market. The component segment benefits from rapid innovation in oxygenator design, centrifugal pumps, and digital controllers. For example, polymethyl pentene (PMP) hollow-fiber oxygenators allow longer usage with improved gas exchange, while centrifugal pumps reduce blood trauma compared to roller pumps. Cannula innovations include biocompatible coatings and improved flow dynamics, ensuring patient safety. Smart controllers with integrated sensors enable precise monitoring of blood flow, oxygenation, and temperature. Such advancements make component replacement attractive for hospitals aiming to minimize complications. Since machines are not replaced frequently, hospitals upgrade components to achieve better clinical outcomes. This continuous cycle of innovation enhances adoption and makes the component market the backbone of ECMO therapy growth.

By patient type, the ECMO market has been categorized into adults, pediatrics, and neonates. In 2024, adults held the largest market share in the ECMO machines market. Adults are disproportionately affected by lifestyle-induced disorders such as obesity, diabetes, smoking-related lung disease, and hypertension. These conditions often lead to severe cardiovascular or pulmonary complications. Obesity and diabetes, for example, are strong risk factors for acute respiratory failure and cardiac arrest, situations where ECMO is often deployed. Moreover, middle-aged and older adults form the largest group with multiple comorbidities, making them more vulnerable to critical health events. The steady rise in metabolic syndrome and sedentary lifestyle-related complications across developed and emerging economies has expanded the pool of adults requiring ECMO support. As lifestyle disorders continue to rise, adult ECMO demand strengthens, consolidating its position as the largest segment in 2024.

By geography, North America has a long-standing history of adopting advanced medical technologies earlier than most regions. This trend applies strongly to ECMO systems, where US hospitals were among the first to adopt portable ECMO machines, hybrid circuits, and advanced monitoring features. Continuous investments in R&D from both manufacturers and healthcare institutions ensure that the latest ECMO solutions are quickly integrated into clinical practice. Furthermore, pilot programs and clinical trials for novel ECMO designs are frequently conducted in the US, ensuring rapid commercialization and usage. This early adoption not only enhances clinical outcomes but also creates a standard of care that encourages further ECMO deployment. By leading innovation acceptance, North America establishes a strong technological edge in ECMO usage compared to Europe or Asia, reinforcing its dominant market share. This willingness to embrace cutting-edge technology is a decisive factor for regional market leadership.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255167654

The leading companies in the ECMO machines market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), LivaNova PLC (UK), Weigao Group Co., Ltd. (China), Abbott Laboratories (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Eurosets S.r.l. (Italy), Spectrum Medical Ltd. (UK), Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chalice Medical Ltd. (UK), magAssist Co., Ltd. (China), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), GizmoMed Private Limited (India). These companies have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansion, to enhance their presence and reach in the ECMO machines market.

Getinge AB (Sweden):

Getinge AB has positioned itself as a global leader in the ECMO machines market by leveraging its strong portfolio of advanced life support and critical care solutions. The company emphasizes delivering clinically proven, high-quality ECMO systems integrated with user-friendly interfaces and advanced monitoring tools to ensure safety, reliability, and ease of use in critical settings. Getinge's extensive global distribution network, combined with deep relationships with hospitals and intensive care units, enhances its ability to penetrate diverse markets and expand its customer base. The company strengthens its competitive edge by focusing on continuous innovation, particularly in improving oxygenator efficiency and minimizing complications such as hemolysis. Its commitment to training programs and service support for healthcare professionals further reinforces adoption and customer loyalty. Getinge's right to win lies in its reputation for quality, strong presence in intensive care, and ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end extracorporeal life support solutions that address acute and long-term patient needs.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic has established a strong foothold in the ECMO machines market by leveraging its expertise in cardiopulmonary support and advanced perfusion technologies. The company focuses on integrating ECMO systems with its broader cardiovascular and critical care portfolio, creating a seamless ecosystem for hospitals and clinicians. It emphasizes innovations that improve patient safety, such as biocompatible coatings, advanced monitoring features, and systems designed to reduce clotting and infection risks. Its vast global presence and strong partnerships with healthcare providers enable wide-scale adoption and trust in its solutions. Additionally, Medtronic invests heavily in training and education programs to build clinician confidence and optimize patient outcomes. The company's right to win stems from its brand strength, commitment to R&D, and ability to deliver technologically advanced, reliable ECMO systems that align with the growing demand for life-saving extracorporeal support worldwide.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Compression Therapy Market

Cold Pain Therapy Market

Home Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on ECMO Machine Companies and ECMO Machines Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecmo-machine-market-worth-us0-86-billion-by-2030-with-5-8-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302579604.html