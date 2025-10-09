SMX Public Limited: Rolling Stone Magazine Makes SMX a Headliner, Declaring its "PROOF is the New Flex"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / It started quietly - a few headlines, a few countries, a few brands trying to track what happens after a product's life ends. But behind those headlines, a much larger story has been taking shape. A new economy is emerging, one that doesn't run on speculation or sentiment, but on verification. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is building it, molecule by molecule.

This isn't a metaphor. SMX's molecular marking technology embeds digital memory within physical materials - including plastics, rubber, textiles, metals, and electronics - giving every product its own unique, unforgeable identity. Each mark links to the digital ledger, recording a full lifecycle that regulators, brands, and investors can all see in real time. For the first time, waste, compliance, and authenticity are all measurable within the same economic layer.

That's what makes the "proof economy" so powerful. It's not about counting carbon credits or chasing pledges. It's about giving physical goods the same auditability that finance gave to money.

From Proof of Concept to Proof as Currency

Every major shift in history started when someone found a better way to measure value. Gold standardized trade. The internet digitized commerce. Now, proof is quantifying sustainability.

Rolling Stone caught the cultural cue first , calling out that plastic promises are dead and proof is the new flex - a headline that landed like a verdict. USA Today followed with the numbers, highlighting the sheer scale of the plastics market and the mounting demand for traceability. The Straits Times wrote about Singapore's adoption of digital passports for plastics - real infrastructure built around what SMX's technology makes possible.

SMX is creating the next logical evolution: verified materials that can be valued, exchanged, and even traded as digital assets. That's where the company's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) enters. Built on a digital ledger, it links the physical proof embedded in recycled materials to a tradable digital representation - turning sustainability from a regulatory checkbox into an asset class.

If that sounds like the beginning of a new market, that's because it is.

Beyond Compliance, Toward Monetization

Carbon credits were built on trust; the proof economy is built on data. That difference changes everything. With SMX's system, a kilogram of recycled plastic isn't just a green stat - it's a verified, tokenized commodity that can be audited, valued, and sold.

This structure is already taking hold. An interview in Dow Jones-owned OPIS highlighted how SMX's partnership work across Asia is digitalizing waste flows, converting liability into data-backed assets. Governments see a path to measurable impact. Brands see a way to verify claims without paperwork. Investors are seeing liquidity form around verified sustainability.

And then there's the cultural dimension. Morning Honey drew the line , showing how SMX's tech not only ensures transparency but also stabilizes trade - reducing tariff risks and improving consumer trust. When supply chains become transparent, markets reward authenticity instead of marketing.

That's the quiet revolution: proof as profit.

From Niche to Necessity

Sustainability once lived in the ESG section of an annual report. Today, it's creeping onto balance sheets, into valuations, and across government budgets. Proof has become infrastructure - the connective tissue linking transparency, taxation, and trade.

And SMX is the company wiring it together. By uniting chemistry, AI, and blockchain, it's building what the financial world has never had before: a real-time accounting system for materials. The PCT isn't a gimmick - it's a model for how verified circularity becomes measurable value.

Investors used to ask, "Where's the revenue?" Now they're asking, "Where's the proof?" SMX answered both.

The Era of Proof Has a Market Cap

This isn't the end of the sustainability story; it's the start of an entirely new marketplace - one where proof itself is the tradable asset. In this new economy, data doesn't just describe value, it defines it. Proof becomes the medium of trust, a digital-physical handshake that connects brands, regulators, and consumers in real-time.

SMX didn't just join the sustainability movement. It built the economic infrastructure that the movement was waiting for - a system where transparency earns a margin and accountability compounds like interest.

Building on the work done in 2025, the next global market won't be powered by oil or data. It'll be powered by proof. And SMX isn't waiting for it to arrive. It's already minting it.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

