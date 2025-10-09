Boomerang Ventures Portfolio Company Respiratory Health Technologies Secures Seed Capital to Accelerate Growth in Respiratory Wellness

Aims to Disrupt $11B Wellness and Respiratory Health Market

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Boomerang Ventures today announced that portfolio company Respiratory Health Technologies has successfully closed its seed financing round, marking a significant milestone for both the Boomerang Studio and Boomerang Fund. The investment round was led by Wellington Group Ventures, with participation from Boomerang VC Fund I, LP, underscoring the strength of Boomerang's integrated studio-fund model in advancing connected health innovations.

Respiratory Health Technologies, an Indianapolis-based respiratory wellness company, is pioneering a new approach to sinus health with SinuSauna®, the first doctor-invented at-home respiratory wellness device that uses heated dry-air therapy-rather than steam or saline to relieve congestion naturally. Since its national debut in 2024, SinuSauna has gained traction among consumers seeking safe, effective, and drug-free solutions for their sinus care needs.

A Milestone for Boomerang's Studio-Fund Model

The completion of Respiratory Health Technologies' seed financing reflects the success of Boomerang's unique approach, which combines a venture studio with a venture fund to accelerate healthcare innovation.

"Respiratory Health Technologies' seed raise is a powerful validation of the Boomerang model," said Eric Beier, MD, Partner and Chief Medical Officer of Boomerang Ventures. "Through the structured derisking and business building in our venture studio matched with pre-seed and seed funding from our venture fund, we've helped Respiratory Health Technologies bring an innovative product to market and secure the capital needed to scale. This achievement demonstrates how an integrated approach can accelerate solutions that make a real impact in healthcare."

Fueling Growth and Expanding Access

The seed funding will enable Respiratory Health Technologies to expand market presence, drive product development, and build national brand awareness in the $11B respiratory wellness market. Nearly 50% of Americans suffer from nasal congestion, underscoring the vast and ongoing need for effective solutions.

"Closing this round allows us to build on our momentum and provides a real opportunity to disrupt the respiratory wellness space by delivering drug-free sinus relief to more people than ever before," said Nancy Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of Respiratory Health Technologies. "Boomerang's partnership has been instrumental in helping us move from idea to commercialization.

Investor Support

"Wellington Group Ventures seeks out companies with defensible innovation and the ability to execute at scale," said Tony Bonanno, Managing member at Wellington Group Ventures. "Respiratory Health Technologies is exactly that - a team with vision, a patent-protected solution, and momentum in a large and expanding market. We are excited to support their long-term growth journey."

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit Boomerang.vc.

About Respiratory Health Technologies

Respiratory Health Technologies is an Indianapolis-based wellness CPG company dedicated to developing innovative, drug-free solutions for respiratory care. Its flagship product, SinuSauna, combines medical insight with user-focused design to help people breathe better, naturally. Learn more at sinusauna.com.

About Wellington Group Ventures

Wellington Group Ventures is the venture capital arm of The Wellington Group. Founded in 1996, The Wellington Group is a boutique wealth management firm dedicated to aligning financial strategies with each client's unique purpose. Serving individuals, families, business owners, and high-net-worth clients, the firm specializes in retirement planning, tax efficiency, legacy building, and business succession. Proudly based in Indianapolis, The Wellington Group combines deep expertise with a personalized approach, helping clients navigate complexity and live with financial confidence. For more information, visit thewellingtongroupllc.com.

