IHS Holding Limited, (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers"), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today announced the completion of the sale of 100% of IHS Rwanda Limited ("IHS Rwanda") including its approximately 1,467 sites1 to Paradigm Tower Ventures through the Paradigm Infrastructure Holdings (PIH) vehicle, as part of a consortium with Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund L.P ("CPDIF"), British International Investment PLC ("BII"), and Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Economique S.A. ("PROPARCO").

The sale of the company's Rwanda operations is part of IHS Towers' strategic initiatives targeted at shareholder value-creation options.

JPMorgan acted as financial advisor to IHS Towers on this transaction.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About Paradigm Tower Ventures: Stephen Harris, Hal Hess and Steven Marshall, well respected and experienced former executives of global and African tower businesses, founded Paradigm Infrastructure in 2019. They have substantial experience in the acquisition and operations of tower businesses in multiple markets. This transaction marks the first investment by Paradigm Tower Ventures, a new tower platform which is focused on the growth of new build shared wireless infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by relevant safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements (or their equivalent) of any applicable jurisdiction, including those contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "commits," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. You should read this press release and the documents that we reference in this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not assume, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, references to any website or other documents contained in this press release are provided for convenience only, and their content is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

1 As of June 30, 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009150703/en/

Contacts:

Enquiry: Investor

Contact Info:

IHS Africa (UK) Limited

1 Cathedral Piazza

123 Victoria Street

London, SW1E 5BP

United Kingdom

investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Enquiry: Journalist

Contact Info:

IHS Africa (UK) Limited

1 Cathedral Piazza

123 Victoria Street

London, SW1E 5BP

United Kingdom

ihstowers@teneo.com

Enquiry: Other

Contact Info:

IHS Africa (UK) Limited

1 Cathedral Piazza

123 Victoria Street

London, SW1E 5BP

United Kingdom

+442081061600

communications@ihstowers.com