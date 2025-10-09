iTrustCapital Surpasses $15 Billion in Crypto Transactions

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets, announced that it has surpassed $15 billion in total crypto transaction volume. This milestone represents a 50% increase in volume since 2024, highlighting the company's rapid growth and continued leadership in the crypto space.

"This milestone is a reflection of our team's dedication to providing excellent client service and always sticking to our core values of upholding the highest standards of security, transparency, and trust," said Kevin Maloney, Chief Executive Officer of iTrustCapital.

iTrustCapital was recognized as the #1 Crypto IRA Platform in America at the 2021 IMA Impact Awards. The following year, the company earned the title of Best Crypto IRA Investment Platform USA from Wealth & Finance International at the 2022 Fintech Awards. In 2024, iTrustCapital was named one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America, ranking #162 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and received the Crypto Award at the US Fintech Awards, along with honors for Best Cryptocurrency Website from the WebAwards and Achievement in Customer Experience at the Stevie Awards.

Most recently, in 2025, iTrustCapital was again recognized as the Best Cryptocurrency Website by the WebAwards and received the Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Experience. The company was also named one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies of the Year by Business Honor and recognized as the Top Crypto IRA Retirement Platform by Financial Services Review. This week, iTrustCapital was again honored with the Impact Award for Digital Currency Company of the Year. With a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, supported by advanced technology and some of the lowest fees in the industry, iTrustCapital proudly maintains an "Excellent" rating, averaging 4.9 stars across more than 11,000 reviews on Google and Trustpilot.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA* and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients. The company has earned more than 10,000 excellent reviews from Google and Trustpilot, and has successfully executed more than $15B in crypto transactions to date. For more information, visit itrustcapital.com .

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital has no direct relationship, and is not associated with Ethereum (ETH). iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

