America's Warrior Partnership: Reverse Logistics Competitors Unite to Support U.S. Veterans

Industry Leaders Find Common Ground in Supporting a Top Veterans Charity

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The executive leadership of six top reverse logistics companies collaborated to boost donations for veterans through America's Warrior Partnership .

AFNET, BuyBackStore , Government Technology Services, Green Gurlz , Renew Logic , and Vendidit organized and coordinated the collaboration with America's Warrior Partnership, a decades-old nonprofit organization which helps thousands of veterans each year with suicide prevention missions.

Under the new collaboration, America's Warrior Partnership will replace Cell Phones for Soldiers as their charity supporting veterans.

"Supporting an organization which is run by veterans and actually helps veterans should have been easy to find - but what we discovered is that not all veterans charities are truly doing what they say they are doing getting donations into the hands of veterans. We are very proud to partner with America's Warrior Partnership knowing they are truly serving the veteran community," said Gary Stephens, CEO and co-founder of Renew Logic and Vendidit.

Everything from computers to clothing to, of course money, is needed for programs which serve veterans. Sometimes these goods can be donated directly, but oftentimes the items are more suited for re-selling for the proceeds to to be donated.

"Part of what drives these companies to unite for this shared mission is the staggering statistic that the veteran suicide rate is now nearly 60% higher than the rest of the American population. Watching competitors join forces to make a bigger impact in society is just the kind of feel-good news we all need right now," said Jennifer Gooding, CEO of Narwhal Media Group , and a spokesperson for the collaboration.

"America's Warrior Partnership is honored to stand alongside these industry leaders who are turning competition into collaboration for the sake of our nation's veterans," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "Every dollar and donated device helps us prevent veteran suicide and empower veterans. Partnerships like this prove that when businesses unite around a shared mission, the impact for veterans and their families can be life changing."

Charles Taylor, CEO of Green Gurlz and Government Technology Services, said "This alignment is hopefully something others throughout all industries will be inspired by - collaborating with others in your field to maximize impact for good." Both of Taylor's organizations have robust trade in programs predominately through B2B and government contracts that include not only processing capabilities but proprietary software platforms for data disposition and testing as well.

"AFNET is honored to support the America's Warrior Partnership in its mission to empower veterans" said Timothy Yeager, CEO of AFNET. "Through this collaborative effort, we are excited to contribute in every way possible to benefit veterans."

Vendidit will serve as the secure conduit for these donations from businesses and individuals. Viable donated devices will be processed through Vendidit's 'up-cycling' program, while non-viable devices will be recycled through Vendidit's environmental program. Electronics donations that will benefit America's Warrior Partnership can be sent to Vendidit's warehouse located at 11801 Stonehollow Dr #100, Austin TX, 78758.

To contribute, please reach out to doug@vendidit.com.

SOURCE: America's Warrior Partnership

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/reverse-logistics-competitors-unite-to-support-u.s.-veterans-1084655