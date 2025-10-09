Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Cornerstone League and Metallicus Partner to Bring Stablecoin Innovation to Credit Unions
09.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
Cornerstone League and Metallicus Partner to Bring Stablecoin Innovation to Credit Unions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Metallicus a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, and core developer of Metal Blockchain has today announced a partnership with Cornerstone League, one of the nation's largest regional credit union trade associations. The collaboration gives Cornerstone League member credit unions access to the Metallicus Stablecoin Pilot, a controlled sandbox that lets institutions explore, test, and deploy custom branded stablecoins in a secure, compliance forward environment. Cornerstone League represents more than 600 credit unions across five states.

The pilot is designed for credit unions that want to understand stablecoin issuance, operations, and risk before moving to production. Participants use a crypto free test environment with simulated reserves and controls that mirror a production rollout. No member funds or live crypto assets are required during the pilot.

The Stablecoin Pilot Program

  • Zero risk test sandbox, regulatory aligned and no custody of digital assets or use of real money

  • Payment flows, run internal transfers and credit union-to-credit union tests on a shared test network

  • Custom branded stablecoin, issued in a secure environment and tailored to your institution's policies and controls

"At Cornerstone Resources, we're committed to helping credit unions stay ahead of emerging technologies while protecting their members and their mission," said Ryan Dold, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at Cornerstone Resources. "Partnering with Metallicus Stablecoin Pilot Program allows our member credit unions to safely explore stablecoin use cases and other blockchain innovations at no cost as a member benefit. This program puts them at the forefront of compliant, practical solutions that can drive real operational efficiencies and deliver new value to members."

"Credit unions are uniquely positioned to lead in stablecoin adoption," said Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "With Cornerstone League's leadership, we're empowering credit unions to test and deploy stablecoins in a way that is both compliant and practical, bringing real innovation to their members."

The Metallicus Stablecoin Pilot Program is part of the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program, an initiative that helps credit unions safely evaluate and adopt blockchain technology. In addition to stablecoin pilots, the program includes tools for fraud prevention, digital identity, operational efficiency, private blockchains, and a compliant Crypto-as-a-Service API. The API allows institutions to retain deposits by enabling members to buy, sell, and hold digital assets directly through their credit union, with custody, KYC/AML, and transaction monitoring built in.

As part of the partnership, Cornerstone League member credit unions can participate in the Metallicus Stablecoin Pilot at no cost as a member benefit. To request access, credit unions can visit metallicus.com/cornerstone

About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, serving as the core developer of Metal, a suite of blockchain-native products for regulated digital finance, stablecoins, identity, and decentralized applications and The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), a global network of connected financial institutions. Founded in 2015 by early crypto pioneers Marshall Hayner and Glenn Mariën, Metallicus combines deep blockchain expertise with a focus on regulatory compliance to deliver enterprise-grade solutions for the future of finance.

www.metallicus.com

About Cornerstone League:

Cornerstone Resources provides industry-leading solutions such as audit and consulting; executive search and professional recruiting; and information security, compliance, and consulting services to credit unions across the country. A key service Cornerstone Resources offers to members is its partnership solutions program, through which Cornerstone vets and promotes credit union solution providers, helping to streamline operations and provide effective solutions to its members.

Cornerstone Resources is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cornerstone League. For more information, please visit www.cornerstoneleague.coop/solutions.

Contact Information

Chloe Smart
Director of Public Relations
cs@omnipublic.global
407-446-6615

.

SOURCE: Metallicus



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cornerstone-league-and-metallicus-partner-to-bring-stablecoin-innovat-1084825

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
