PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $5.71 million compared to $4.60 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 24.21%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $15.52 million compared to $11.88 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 30.69%.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.391 billion compared to $1.285 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of 8.23%. Total deposits were $1.179 billion and gross loans were $1.181 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.084 billion and gross loans of $1.086 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, increases of 8.75% and 8.71% respectively.
Whitehurst commented, "I am excited to report record quarterly earnings along with strong growth in both loans and deposits. The hard work and effort of our employees and the strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust continue to drive efficiency. As always, we will continue to look for opportunity to further enhance shareholder value."
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $5.41 per share compared to $4.37 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 23.80%. As of September 30, 2025, the book value per common share was $43.75 compared to $39.70 on September 30, 2024, an increase of 10.20%. On August 22, 2025, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.59 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 55th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.
Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations
Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
In Thousands
2025
2024
Assets
(unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
9,583
$
11,445
Interest-earning deposits with banks
23,347
13,385
Investment securities
130,062
114,048
Loans, gross
1,181,004
1,129,337
Allowance for credit losses
(10,487
)
(10,205
)
Intangible assets
14,097
14,278
Other assets
43,479
44,922
Total assets
$
1,391,085
$
1,317,210
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
1,178,727
$
1,115,145
Borrowed funds
53,097
58,496
Other liabilities
11,223
10,282
Shareholders' Equity
148,038
133,287
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
1,391,085
$
1,317,210
Book value per share
$
43.75
$
39.63
Tangible book value per share
$
39.01
$
34.72
Statements of Operations
In Thousands
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
$
22,694
$
20,988
$
65,588
$
56,662
Interest expense
9,465
9,473
28,093
26,257
Net interest income
13,229
11,515
37,495
30,405
Provision for credit losses
-
163
279
355
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
13,229
11,352
37,216
30,050
Non interest income
516
493
1,453
1,281
Non interest expense
5,874
5,475
17,284
14,701
Income before income taxes
7,871
6,370
21,385
16,630
Income tax expense
1,848
1,460
4,922
3,964
Net income
6,023
4,910
16,463
12,666
Preferred stock dividends
314
313
941
788
Net income available to common stockholders
$
5,709
$
4,597
$
15,522
$
11,878
Net income per common share - basic
$
1.98
$
1.60
$
5.41
$
4.37
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.87
$
1.54
$
5.14
$
4.20
* Derived from audited financial statements
