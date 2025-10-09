PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $5.71 million compared to $4.60 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 24.21%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $15.52 million compared to $11.88 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 30.69%.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.391 billion compared to $1.285 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of 8.23%. Total deposits were $1.179 billion and gross loans were $1.181 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.084 billion and gross loans of $1.086 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, increases of 8.75% and 8.71% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am excited to report record quarterly earnings along with strong growth in both loans and deposits. The hard work and effort of our employees and the strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust continue to drive efficiency. As always, we will continue to look for opportunity to further enhance shareholder value."

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $5.41 per share compared to $4.37 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 23.80%. As of September 30, 2025, the book value per common share was $43.75 compared to $39.70 on September 30, 2024, an increase of 10.20%. On August 22, 2025, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.59 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 55th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 as presented are unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, In Thousands 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 9,583 $ 11,445 Interest-earning deposits with banks 23,347 13,385 Investment securities 130,062 114,048 Loans, gross 1,181,004 1,129,337 Allowance for credit losses (10,487 ) (10,205 ) Intangible assets 14,097 14,278 Other assets 43,479 44,922 Total assets $ 1,391,085 $ 1,317,210 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,178,727 $ 1,115,145 Borrowed funds 53,097 58,496 Other liabilities 11,223 10,282 Shareholders' Equity 148,038 133,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,391,085 $ 1,317,210 Book value per share $ 43.75 $ 39.63 Tangible book value per share $ 39.01 $ 34.72

Statements of Operations

In Thousands

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 22,694 $ 20,988 $ 65,588 $ 56,662 Interest expense 9,465 9,473 28,093 26,257 Net interest income 13,229 11,515 37,495 30,405 Provision for credit losses - 163 279 355 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,229 11,352 37,216 30,050 Non interest income 516 493 1,453 1,281 Non interest expense 5,874 5,475 17,284 14,701 Income before income taxes 7,871 6,370 21,385 16,630 Income tax expense 1,848 1,460 4,922 3,964 Net income 6,023 4,910 16,463 12,666 Preferred stock dividends 314 313 941 788 Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,709 $ 4,597 $ 15,522 $ 11,878 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.98 $ 1.60 $ 5.41 $ 4.37 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.54 $ 5.14 $ 4.20

* Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-record-third-quarter-2025-earnings-1085010