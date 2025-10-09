Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CHICAGO, October 9, 2025 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
Registration for the Q3 2025 live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q3-2025.open-exchange.net/
Amrize's financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.
About Amrize
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2210222
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2210222 09.10.2025 CET/CEST