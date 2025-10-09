Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DT3D | ISIN: SGXZ14489751 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 17:35
1,760 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMECH HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRIMECH HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Primech Holdings: Primech AI's HYTRON Robot Achieves >99% Disinfection Efficacy, Targeting $76.7B U.S. Commercial Health Market

SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Ltd. ("Primech" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered hygienic robotics, today announced that its flagship HYTRON autonomous cleaning robot achieved bacterial reduction exceeding 99% in independent testing conducted by a top-tier laboratory. The comprehensive analysis demonstrated exceptional disinfection performance, which is consistent with the performance thresholds required for hospital-grade disinfectants in the United States.

HYTRON's independently tested performance positions Primech to capitalize on the $76.7 billion U.S. commercial cleaning market, a sector increasingly shaped by wellness-aligned operations and measurable hygiene outcomes. As the global commercial cleaning robotics market expands at a projected 15.1% CAGR, Primech is strategically positioned to capture post-COVID momentum, meeting rising corporate and institutional priorities for verified hygiene, reduced labor dependency, and AI-driven operational efficiency.

"These testing results mark an important milestone in Primech's evolution from a robotics provider to an AI-driven robotics innovator redefining hygiene standards. This is grounded in our experience deploying HYTRON in a leading hospital in Singapore under live conditions," said Ken Ho, Chairman and CEO of Primech. "HYTRON's electrolyzed water technology reduces chemical dependency while delivering hospital-grade disinfection-proving that sustainability and efficacy can coexist. We're not only automating hygiene-we're quantifying wellness so that facilities can confidently position their spaces as premium, health-conscious environments."

This testing reinforces HYTRON's growing commercial traction, following over 250 qualified inquiries generated from live demonstrations at CMS Berlin 2025 and continued expansion initiatives across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and Asia. With independently verified disinfection performance and surging global demand for AI-powered wellness and hygiene solutions, Primech is advancing toward industry leadership in the digital transformation of global facility management.

About Primech Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:
Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.