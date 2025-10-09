Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted U.S. Patent on Platform Technology Enabling Precision Nerve-Targeted Therapies in Cardiology

With over 120 issued and pending patent applications, Autonomix is building a comprehensive, global IP portfolio in nerve-sensing and modulation

Newly issued patent strengthens the Company's strategic position in a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity and unlocking potential across cardiovascular, renal, and other high-burden diseases

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,369,852 (the '852 patent), titled, "Controlled and Precise Treatment of Cardiac Tissues." The newly issued '852 patent covers systems, devices, and methods that sense autonomic/cardiac signals, map targets, and then deliver therapy with closed-loop feedback to precisely treat cardiac tissues by performing feedback-driven neuromodulation, denervation, and/or ablation of tissues.

"We are pleased to further reinforce our intellectual property around our technology. The autonomic nervous system plays a major role in regulating and maintaining normal cardiac activity. Cardiac disease is often treated by sympathetic beta-receptor blockade, which affects all cells and organs of the body and often leads to unwanted and intolerable side effects. Our breakthrough technology has the potential to provide precision nerve-targeted therapies that could transform treatment in high-growth areas of cardiology, including renal denervation for hypertension, arrhythmia management, heart failure, and refractory angina, offering new solutions with fewer complications," commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

In particular, the '852 patent relates to systems, devices, and methods for performing precise treatment, mapping, and/or testing of tissues and for identifying, localizing, monitoring, and mapping neural traffic near targeted regions. Further, the patent highlights applications across arrhythmias (atrial & ventricular), ischemia/angina (including refractory angina pain), coronary spasm, myocardial infarction risk modulation, heart failure, hypertension (including interplay with renal-cardiac nerves), and plaque/inflammation modulation, where local, feedback-guided denervation or modulation may reduce dependence on systemic beta blockade and its side effects.

Autonomix's first-in-class technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications in multiple high-need therapeutic areas, including cardiology and resistant hypertension or high blood pressure, interventional pain management, pulmonary and gastrointestinal disorders, and more. For more information about the Company's technology, please visit autonomix.com.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



