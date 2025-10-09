Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.: Fifty 1 Labs Inc. Appoints Dr. Joel Gagnier as Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY ) and a cutting-edge innovator at the intersection of AI, clinical research, and personalized wellness, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joel Gagnier, BA, ND, MSc, PhD, as Chief Science Officer (CSO). This strategic leadership addition underscores Fifty1 AI Labs' commitment to rigorous scientific standards, regulatory excellence, and transformative health solutions, empowering the company to accelerate AI-driven advancements in musculoskeletal health, pain management, and beyond.

Dr. Gagnier brings highly credentialed academic and clinical epidemiology leadership to Fifty1 AI Labs. With a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine, an MSc and PhD in Clinical Epidemiology & Biostatistics from the University of Toronto, and a post-doctoral fellowship in Epidemiologic Methods at the University of Michigan, he currently serves as Associate Professor in both Epidemiology & Biostatistics and Surgery at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. As Field Leader of the Clinical Epidemiology & Research Management master's program, Dr. Gagnier has trained the next generation of health researchers. His formal, advanced training establishes strong scientific legitimacy for Fifty1AI Labs, signaling to investors and partners that the company is dedicated to high-quality, evidence-based health research rather than superficial wellness marketing.

A recognized expert in clinical trial methodology, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, outcome measurement, and reporting standards-particularly for patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), bias assessment, and measurement scale validation-Dr. Gagnier has focused his research on enhancing the properties of health outcome scales, reducing bias in PROMs, and improving trial reporting consistency. This expertise ensures that Fifty1 AI Labs' data and insights are replicable, transparent, and rigorous, providing a key differentiator in risk mitigation, regulatory acceptance, and credibility with customers and collaborators.

Dr. Gagnier's strong domain experience aligns seamlessly with Fifty1 AI Labs' focus areas, including musculoskeletal conditions, perioperative outcomes (such as pain and function), sports medicine, surgical safety, clinical care outcomes, and peptides. His research program emphasizes multi-centered clinical studies and the application of AI and machine learning to trial design and implementation. Having overseen laboratories, supervised students, fellows, and residents, and published extensively in these fields, Dr. Gagnier positions Fifty1 AI Labs to capitalize on large-market opportunities in pain relief, mobility, injury recovery, and personalized interventions, leveraging computational methods for faster, smarter innovation and competitive advantage.

With a proven track record of securing large-scale funding-over CAD $20 million in research grants-publishing more than 210 peer-reviewed papers, delivering over 300 lectures and workshops at international scientific meetings, and holding leadership roles in scientific governance, Dr. Gagnier is Editor-in-Chief and editorial board member for several journals. He is also a member of prestigious groups like the CONSORT Group, Cochrane Collaboration (Musculoskeletal, Back Review, and Bias Methods Groups), and past Chair of the Strategies in Clinical Research Section of the Orthopaedic Research Society. This demonstrates his ability to attract resources, build influence, and reduce execution risk, making Fifty1 AI Labs more attractive for partnerships and investment while ensuring its scientific output is globally respected.

Dr. Gagnier's decades of industry and advisory experience further strengthen his role, including serving as Senior Science Officer at Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., Chief Scientific Officer at Second Life Global, and scientific consultant to global pharma leaders like Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Prollenium Medical Technologies, and London Pharmaceutical Sciences Inc. His background in natural health products, herbal medicine research, evidence-based formulation, regulatory submissions (e.g., for CBD and related products), quality control (GMP), and product development addresses investor concerns around regulatory scrutiny and market viability. This real-world expertise ensures Fifty1 AI Labs' innovations are compliant, commercially scalable, and grounded in safety and efficacy.

Committed to innovation in personalized wellness, Dr. Gagnier explores heterogeneity of treatment effects (how individuals respond differently to interventions), reproducibility, transparency, and outcome precision. His work integrates AI/ML for nuanced, precise evidence generation, improving measurement tool validity, reliability, and responsiveness. This approach enables Fifty1 AI Labs to deliver scalable yet personalized solutions that withstand scrutiny, support ethical standards, and command premium market positioning through stronger trust from partners and purchasers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Joel Gagnier to Fifty1 AI Labs as our Chief Science Officer," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 AI Labs Inc. "Joel's unparalleled blend of academic rigor, industry acumen, and AI expertise will propel our mission to revolutionize wellness through data-driven, evidence-based innovations. His leadership will not only elevate our research capabilities but also inspire confidence among investors, regulators, and customers as we pioneer the future of personalized health."

"I am excited to join Fifty1 AI Labs at this pivotal moment in AI-enabled health research," said Dr. Joel Gagnier. "By combining cutting-edge clinical epidemiology with machine learning, we can unlock precise, reproducible insights into wellness interventions, from peptides to pain management. I look forward to driving scientific excellence that translates into real-world impact for individuals seeking optimized health outcomes."

