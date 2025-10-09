Endoscopy Procedures Market to Reach $617.8 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Endoscopy procedures are minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic techniques that allow physicians to view the inside of the body using an endoscope, a flexible tube equipped with a light and camera. These procedures are commonly used to examine the gastrointestinal tract (e.g., esophagus, stomach, colon), respiratory tract (e.g., bronchoscopy), urinary tract (e.g., cystoscopy), and other internal organs.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Endoscopy Procedures Market by Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Bronchoscopy, and Others), and Service Provider (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the endoscopy procedures market was valued at $361 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $617.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Endoscopy can help diagnose conditions such as ulcers, tumors, infections, and inflammation, and it is also used for performing biopsies, removing polyps, or treating bleeding. It offers benefits such as reduced recovery time, less pain, and lower risk compared to traditional surgery, as endoscopy typically involves small incisions or natural body openings. Endoscopic procedures are usually performed on an outpatient basis and are guided by real-time imaging to ensure precision and safety.

Market Introduction

Endoscopy procedures involve the use of a specialized, flexible tube called an endoscope, equipped with light and camera, to visualize the interior of organs and cavities within the body. These minimally invasive techniques are used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, allowing physicians to examine areas such as the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, urinary system, and joints without making large incisions. Common types include colonoscopy, gastroscopy, bronchoscopy, and cystoscopy, among others. According to a 2024 article by the National Library of Medicine, approximately 15 million colonoscopies are performed annually in the U.S. alone, reflecting the high demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures in managing chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Endoscopy offers several advantages including reduced recovery times, lower risk of infection, and more accurate diagnosis compared to traditional open surgeries

The growth of the endoscopy procedures market is driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, and other chronic conditions that require early and accurate diagnosis. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries due to their shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and lower risk of complications is further accelerating adoption. In North America, growth is largely driven by the high incidence of gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of minimally invasive technologies. The presence of major market players, strong reimbursement policies, and increased awareness of early disease detection further support market expansion in the region. Europe also shows significant growth, bolstered by a growing aging population, a well-established healthcare system, and the early adoption of advanced endoscopic technologies, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, and France.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness of endoscopic procedures. A large patient population, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, is driving demand for early diagnosis and less invasive treatments. Additionally, government initiatives to modernize healthcare systems and expand access to diagnostic services are boosting adoption rates.

Report Overview:

The endoscopic procedures market is segmented on the basis of procedure, service provider and region. On the basis of procedure, the market is divided into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, and others. On the basis of service provider, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

By procedure, the gastrointestinal endoscopy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024.

By service provider, the hospitals segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $361 billion Market Size in 2034 $617.8 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 263 Segments covered Application, Service Provider, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Surge in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Growth in Adoption of Health Insurance Growth in Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Opportunities Technological Advancement Restraints High Cost of Endoscopy Procedure

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The endoscopy procedures market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of clinical, technological, and demographic factors. One of the primary drivers is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and respiratory conditions, all of which require timely and accurate diagnostic interventions. Endoscopy provides a minimally invasive and highly effective means of detecting and treating these conditions at an early stage, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for more invasive surgeries. As early diagnosis becomes a greater priority in global healthcare systems, demand for endoscopic procedures continues to rise

Another major factor fueling market growth is the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques among both physicians and patients. According to a 2025 article by the National Library of Medicine, Surgical care has advanced with the introduction of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques, which have resulted in a reduced length of hospital stay and improved patient outcomes with regard to morbidity, mortality, and aesthetics. Endoscopic procedures are associated with several advantages, including reduced hospital stays, lower risk of infection, minimal postoperative discomfort, and quicker recovery times compared to open surgeries. These benefits have led to widespread adoption in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers worldwide.

Technological advancement in endoscopic technology is expected to present a major opportunity for growth in the market. Innovations such as high-definition and 4K imaging, narrow band imaging (NBI), 3D endoscopy, capsule endoscopy, and robotic-assisted endoscopy have enhanced visualization, precision, and access to hard-to-reach anatomical areas. According to a 2025 article by the National Library of Medicine, innovations in capsule endoscopy are anticipated to greatly enhance patient care in clinical environments. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time image analysis and diagnostic support is improving detection rates and procedural efficiency.

Emerging markets also offer significant growth potential. The growth of the endoscopy procedures market in Asia and the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal, respiratory, and cancer-related disorders, which has increased the demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

In Asia-Pacific, factors such as a rapidly aging population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and rising awareness of early disease detection are fueling market expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of technologically advanced endoscopic devices in countries like China, India, and Japan is accelerating procedural volumes. In the LAMEA region, improvements in healthcare access, a surge in medical tourism, particularly in countries like Brazil, the UAE, and South Africa, and government initiatives to modernize healthcare facilities are significant contributors.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The endoscopy procedures industry faces several major challenges that impact its growth and efficiency. High costs associated with advanced endoscopic equipment and procedures remain a significant barrier, especially in low- and middle-income countries, limiting access to these technologies. Additionally, a shortage of skilled professionals trained in performing complex endoscopic techniques hampers procedural capacity and quality of care. Reprocessing and infection control risks due to improper sterilization of reusable endoscopes also pose safety concerns, leading to potential regulatory scrutiny.

To address these challenges, manufacturers are increasingly developing cost-effective and disposable endoscopy solutions to reduce infection risks and improve accessibility. Investments in training programs and simulation-based education are helping to bridge the skills gap, while innovations in automated reprocessing technologies and single-use devices are enhancing safety and compliance. Collaborative efforts between governments, healthcare providers, and device makers are essential to overcoming these challenges and ensuring the broader adoption of endoscopy across diverse healthcare settings.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the endoscopy procedures market, driven by high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, strong healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The presence of leading manufacturers and favorable reimbursement policies also contributes significantly. In addition, the presence of leading medical device companies and academic institutions encourages continuous research and innovation in endoscopic tools and techniques, further propelling the market.

Europe represents the second-largest market, supported by government-funded healthcare systems, increased awareness regarding early disease detection, and a growing demand for routine endoscopic screenings. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK benefit from well-established public healthcare systems that support widespread access to screening and diagnostic services. The region's aging population also contributes to rising procedure volumes, as older adults are more likely to undergo endoscopic evaluations for chronic conditions.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by growing middle-class populations, urbanization, and developing healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a rise in gastrointestinal, hepatic, and metabolic disorders, increasing the need for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors to this growth. In Japan, an aging population and strong insurance coverage have long supported endoscopy adoption. Meanwhile, in China and India, increasing government investment in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of preventive diagnostics, and the expanding footprint of private healthcare providers are creating favorable conditions for growth. The rise of medical tourism, particularly in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, further drives demand for advanced endoscopic services.

In conclusion, the global growth of the endoscopy procedures market is being shaped by region-specific drivers such as disease burden, healthcare infrastructure development, technological advancements, and supportive government policies, with each region contributing uniquely to the market's overall expansion.

Key Players:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Kaizen Gastro Care

Clinic Barcelona

Cedars-Sinai

Stanford Health Care

Sing Health Group

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare

Fortis Healthcare

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Ramsay Health Care

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In April 2024, Stanford Health Care announced an innovation in its novel interventional pulmonology approach for the detection and treatment of lung cancer. Stanford Health Care is pioneering the use of robotic bronchoscopy combined with cone beam CT (CBCT) guidance to improve the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. Traditional methods for lung nodule biopsies, such as flexible bronchoscopy and percutaneous needle biopsy, have limitations either lacking accuracy or carrying higher risks like lung collapse.

