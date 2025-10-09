BOA Technology: Introducing the Dual Dial BOA Fit System for Alpine Ski Boots

Dialed In, Superior Fit with Proven Performance Advantages.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / This winter, just two seasons after the successful launch of the alpine ski Single Dial BOA® Fit System lower shell ski boot solution, BOA® has launched its alpine ski Dual Dial BOA Fit System, featuring fit systems on both the boot cuff and shell. The fit system delivers multi-zone, micro-adjustable precision fit with an elevated user experience, delivering proven performance advantages vs traditional buckles.

Dual Dial BOA Fit System

New Dual Dial BOA Fit System in the K2 Cortex Ski Boot.

Validated at BOA's state-of-the-art Performance Fit Lab in Denver, the Dual Dial BOA Fit System reduces peak pressure on the top of the foot by up to 13% and increases wrap and connection around the calf by up to 19%, ensuring athletes are optimally connected to boots with less pressure and pain. This more connected fit and superior heel lock-down delivers up to a 6% increase in power transfer and up to a 10% improvement in stability and control.

The BOA Fit System is trusted and supported by premier ski brands and retail partners around the world. This 2025/26 winter season, BOA has 10 brand partners (Atomic, K2, Fischer, Salomon, Dalbello, Head, Lange, Nordica, Rossignol, and Technica) offering Single or Dual Dial solutions in over 1500 Premier Snowsports retail doors globally, backed by the BOA® Lifetime Guarantee. Six of them (Atomic, K2, Salomon, Dalbello, Head, and Nordica) will introduce boots with the new BOA Dual Dial system.

Elite skiers are dialed in with the BOA Fit System, confident that BOA delivers a superior fit and proven performance advantage.

"With Dual Dial, the boots feel like an extension of your body. It's precise, it's powerful, and it gives you confidence no matter where you are on the mountain," shares Sam Kuch, internationally acclaimed freeskier.

"BOA's vision is to inspire and enable peak performance for elite athletes, brands, retailers, employees and partners globally in Snowsports, Workwear, Outdoor, Athletic, Cycling Industries", says Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA Technology. "I believe BOA's investment in alpine ski reinforces our commitment to create and deliver disruptive solutions that transform fit and performance, in collaboration with the world's best brands and athletes-continuously pushing the limits of human performance."

