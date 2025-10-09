Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 17:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOA Technology: Introducing the Dual Dial BOA Fit System for Alpine Ski Boots

Dialed In, Superior Fit with Proven Performance Advantages.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / This winter, just two seasons after the successful launch of the alpine ski Single Dial BOA® Fit System lower shell ski boot solution, BOA® has launched its alpine ski Dual Dial BOA Fit System, featuring fit systems on both the boot cuff and shell. The fit system delivers multi-zone, micro-adjustable precision fit with an elevated user experience, delivering proven performance advantages vs traditional buckles.

Dual Dial BOA Fit System

Dual Dial BOA Fit System
New Dual Dial BOA Fit System in the K2 Cortex Ski Boot.

Validated at BOA's state-of-the-art Performance Fit Lab in Denver, the Dual Dial BOA Fit System reduces peak pressure on the top of the foot by up to 13% and increases wrap and connection around the calf by up to 19%, ensuring athletes are optimally connected to boots with less pressure and pain. This more connected fit and superior heel lock-down delivers up to a 6% increase in power transfer and up to a 10% improvement in stability and control.

The BOA Fit System is trusted and supported by premier ski brands and retail partners around the world. This 2025/26 winter season, BOA has 10 brand partners (Atomic, K2, Fischer, Salomon, Dalbello, Head, Lange, Nordica, Rossignol, and Technica) offering Single or Dual Dial solutions in over 1500 Premier Snowsports retail doors globally, backed by the BOA® Lifetime Guarantee. Six of them (Atomic, K2, Salomon, Dalbello, Head, and Nordica) will introduce boots with the new BOA Dual Dial system.

Elite skiers are dialed in with the BOA Fit System, confident that BOA delivers a superior fit and proven performance advantage.

"With Dual Dial, the boots feel like an extension of your body. It's precise, it's powerful, and it gives you confidence no matter where you are on the mountain," shares Sam Kuch, internationally acclaimed freeskier.

"BOA's vision is to inspire and enable peak performance for elite athletes, brands, retailers, employees and partners globally in Snowsports, Workwear, Outdoor, Athletic, Cycling Industries", says Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA Technology. "I believe BOA's investment in alpine ski reinforces our commitment to create and deliver disruptive solutions that transform fit and performance, in collaboration with the world's best brands and athletes-continuously pushing the limits of human performance."

Contact Information

Casey Raymer
PR Manager
casey@akimbopr.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv2_VARJyQw

.

SOURCE: BOA Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/introducing-the-dual-dial-boa-fit-system-for-alpine-ski-boots-1084133

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.