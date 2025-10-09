ICPO Foundation welcomes 24 new ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers of Excellence to its global network of 45 centers

The Center Certification Ceremony took place during the ICPO Reception on the occasion of the EANM conference on Oct 4, 2025, in Barcelona.

October 9, 2025 - Wiesbaden, Germany. The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation announced the cooperation with 24 additional Theranostics centers worldwide officially certifying them as ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers of Excellence. With this expansion, the ICPO Center Network now comprises 45 Theranostics clinics, primarily located in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). The foundation's aim is to strengthen these Theranostics centers by enhancing their clinical standards. ICPO is sharing knowledge, best practices, and education in Theranostics with its Center network to scale patient access to Theranostics and improve patient outcomes. To welcome the new ICPO Centers the 2nd ICPO Center Certification Ceremony took place during the ICPO Reception with about 90 stakeholders from the ICPO Theranostics Community, on Oct 4, 2025, right before the 2025 annual conference of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) in Barcelona.

The ICPO Foundation is looking forward to cooperating with the new international state-of-the-art theranostics centers in seven geographical regions of the world: three centers in Africa, six centers in Latin America, four centers in India, four centers in Germany, as well as one center each in China, Turkey, Dubai, Australia, and Canada. All ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers will promote the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and the ICPO center accreditation scheme in their respective countries, while also fostering research and development in the field of Theranostics. The ICPO Foundation will provide each center with support and international visibility within the ICPO Theranostics Community.

Odile Jaume, CEO, and Oliver Buck, Trustee of the ICPO Foundation, were honored to welcome over 90 guests including the new leaders of the ICPO Centers and their team members as well as academic experts, industry leaders and supporters, non-profit organizations and patient associations and patients to the ICPO Reception & Center Certification Ceremony in Barcelona on the occasion of the 2025 annual conference of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM).

Prof. Richard P. Baum, Trustee and President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and Dr. Marwa Hakkam, Accreditation & Center Project Director, had the pleasure of handing over the certificates to the leaders of 24 new ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers of Excellence, who attended the event in person in Barcelona.

In her welcome words, Odile Jaume, CEO, expressed her enthusiasm about all new centers and partners of the ICPO Foundation: "I am very proud of all milestones we have reached since the last EANM conference 2024 in Hamburg. With 45 ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers of Excellence today, we are on track to extend our network to 100 in 2026. To enhance the impact of our mission, partnering is crucial. Therefore, we co-founded the RLT Angels Association, together with EANM, GE Healthcare, Novartis, and RayzeBio, a Bristol Myers Squibb company, - creating a cross-stakeholders powerhouse to advance the field of Theranostics with large scale targets and strong collective advocacy for better patient outcomes. Moreover, I am also energized by our new cooperations with the Oncidium Foundation, the Asia Oceania Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (AOFNMB), and the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine (SBMN), as well as with the Technical University Munich (TUM), all of these strongly contribute to scaling patient access to Theranostics for improved cancer patient care."

To further intensify the exchange with the global Theranostics community and present the accreditation process to new ICPO Clinical Centers of Excellence candidates and the latest development of its Academy for Theranostics, the ICPO Foundation participated in the upcoming EANM conference, which took place from October 4 to 8, 2025, in Barcelona.

List of new 24 ICPO Theranostics Clinical Centers of Excellence:

Universitas Academic Hospital, Bloemfontein, South Africa, Dr. Tebatso Tabeila University College Hospital, Ibadan, Idadan, Nigeria, Dr. Kolade Olumayowa Kenyatta University Teaching Referral, and Research Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. Harsih Nagaraj Centro de Medicina Nuclear Clinica Modelo UTHERSA, Uthersa, Argentina, Dr. Mariela Agolti Fundacion Escuela Medicina Nuclear FUESMEN Mendoza, Argentina, Dr. Sergio Mosconi Hospital Ángeles Pedregal, Mexico City, Mexico, Dr. Jorge Schalch Oncologia San Jose, Sonora, Mexico, Dr. Danny Mena Cortes Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia, Dr. Julian Rojas Camacho National Cancer Institute (INC), Bogota, Colombia, Dr. Marylin Acuña Hernandez University Hospital Augsburg, Augsburg, Germany, Dr. Constantin Lapa University Hospital Magdeburg, Magdeburg, Germany, Dr. Michael Kreissl Curanosticum, Wiesbaden, Germany, Dr. Richard P. Baum University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany, Dr. Ken Herrmann Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, India, Dr. Noaline Sinha Max Healthcare Institute, Delhi, India, Dr. Jaspriya Bal Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, India, Dr. Aftab Hasan Nazar Rohtak Nuclear Medcare LLP (RNM), Rohtak, India, Dr. Parveen Kundu Sarvodaya Hospital and Research Centre, Faridabad, India, Dr. Swagat Dash Neumod- Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Theranostics, Hubli, India, Dr. Rashmi Angadi Bilkent City Hospital, Ankara, Turkey, Dr. Nazim Coskun Dubai Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dr. Batool Albalooshi Beijing Cancer Hospital, Beijing, China, Dr. Li Ziyu Austin Health, Melbourne, Australia, Dr. Andrew Scott INITIO Medical, Burnaby, Canada, Mina Bechai and Dr. Philip Cohen

Photo caption: ICPO Center Certification Ceremony with 24 new ICPO Theranostics Clinical Center of Excellence in Barcelona on the occasion of the 2025 EANM conference.

