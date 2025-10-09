BP Defence Launches E-Commerce Platform for Revolutionary Student Safety Backpacks

Family Protection Brand Empowers Parents and Educators with Advanced Bullet-Resistant Technology

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / BP Defence, a pioneering family protection brand dedicated to student safety, has launched its e-commerce platform, bpdefence.com, making advanced bullet-resistant backpacks directly available to families and schools across the U.S. The innovative safety solution deploys in under two seconds, weighs less than five pounds, and represents a breakthrough in practical, everyday protection for students of all ages.

Founded by CEO Jesse Erdle, a father committed to protecting future generations, BP Defence reimagines student safety-focusing on empowerment and confidence rather than fear. The company's flagship backpack features dual-panel NIJ IIIA certified protection made with Spectra Shield® by Honeywell, an ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber that's 15 times stronger than steel yet lightweight and comfortable for daily use.

"As a father and innovator, I've dedicated my life to potentially saving the lives of children," said Jesse Erdle, Founder and CEO of BP Defence. "We're giving families the tools to feel confident and prepared. Our mission is simple: ensure every child can focus on being a kid-learning and growing-backed by protection that's there if ever needed."

Designed for Real-World Safety

Fast Deployment: Activates in under 2 seconds

Vital Coverage: Dual front and back panels protect critical organs

Lightweight Comfort: Less than 5 lbs total

Certified Protection: Meets NIJ IIIA standards

Age-Inclusive: Ideal for elementary through high school students

BP Defence believes true safety means preserving the normalcy of childhood while giving parents peace of mind. The backpacks look and function like premium school bags while discreetly incorporating life-saving protection.

Giving Back and Building Safer Communities

Through its Giving Back initiative, BP Defence extends protection to children in underserved communities worldwide. The company partners with schools and parent organizations to complement safety protocols, fostering environments that prioritize both learning and security.

"Parents and educators want tangible ways to act," Erdle said. "BP Defence gives them that power-proven, practical protection that helps everyone breathe easier."

Now Available Nationwide

BP Defence backpacks are available for immediate purchase at bpdefence.com, with expedited shipping options. The platform supports both families and institutions across 48 states, offering:

Family bundles

School and district bulk pricing

Custom branding

Flexible payment plans

(Shipping unavailable to New York and Connecticut due to local regulations.)

About BP Defence

BP Defence is a family protection brand revolutionizing student safety through practical innovation. By merging advanced materials science with thoughtful design, BP Defence creates products that empower families while preserving the everyday experiences of childhood.

For more information or to purchase, visit bpdefence.com

Contact Information

Jesse Erdle

Founder

jerdle@bpdefence.com

561-455-4549

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXm6o1yjeD4





SOURCE: BP Defence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bp-defence-launches-e-commerce-platform-for-revolutionary-student-safe-1085014