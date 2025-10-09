Outcomes4Me Inc.: OUTCOMES4ME NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outcomes4Me announced it has been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 list. As the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout their life, Outcomes4Me now supports more than 400,000 patients with cancer globally. Through its free platform that integrates clinical guidelines, genomics, clinical trial matching, symptom management, and navigation support to help patients achieve better outcomes, it is redefining cancer care and accelerating the path to a cure for cancer.

"As cancer breakthroughs accelerate and treatments become more personalized, critical gaps in delivery emerge. People diagnosed with cancer are missing life-saving options, innovators can't reach the right people at the right time, and doctors are overwhelmed and under resourced," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "We started Outcomes4Me to bridge this gap. Our at-scale platform and AI agents deliver timely, personalized information so patients feel confident about their treatment decisions, managing their side effects, and bringing the right questions to their care team. On the enterprise side, we operate with a proven business model, improving outcomes by monitoring real-time signals to power next-best-action systems, helping life sciences companies support providers in delivering the right care to the right patient at the right time."

"We are honored that TIME recognizes Outcomes4Me for 'demystifying cancer care' and the important work we are doing to improve health outcomes for all people living with cancer," Dr. Said continued.

To compile this year's Best Inventions list, which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. See the full list here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/

Previously named a Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me works with eight of the top 10 global cancer pharmaceutical companies. It announced in June 2025 its acquisition of Europe's Mika app, making it the largest cancer platform worldwide. The company also recently made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies at number 329.

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps patients with cancer take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Its platform integrates clinical guidelines, genomics, trial matching, and symptom tracking to help patients navigate through a cancer diagnosis with confidence and clarity. Through its patented technology, Outcomes4Me is redefining cancer care by delivering smarter, AI-powered solutions that put patients in control of their treatment decisions. What sets Outcomes4Me apart is its ability to generate unique, at-scale proprietary datasets that enable more precise and actionable insights for better patient outcomes. With a track record of doubling revenue year over year, being the largest platform for reaching cancer patients globally with more than 400,000 members, expanding internationally, receiving prestigious award recognition, and counting 8 out of the top 10 cancer pharmaceutical companies as customers, Outcomes4Me is poised to lead the future of cancer care. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792649/Outcomes4Me_logo_primary_web_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792650/Outcomes4Me_TIME_Best_Inventions_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outcomes4me-named-to-times-list-of-the-best-inventions-of-2025-302579970.html