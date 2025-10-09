TOKYO, Japan, Oct 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today marked the 30th anniversary of the Honda CR-V, a global SUV model of Honda that debuted with the market launch of the first-generation model in 1995. CR-V sales started in Japan, but quickly expanded around the world, now sold in approximately 150 countries, with cumulative global sales exceeding 15 million units*1.CR-V 30th Anniversary special website: https://global.honda/en/CR-V30th/The CR-V, which originally stood for "Comfortable Runabout Vehicle," was developed as an innovative SUV model under the concept of the "Creative Mover*2" series, which aimed to support people in creating more fun and enjoyable lifestyles, pioneering a new genre of "urban SUV" that offered excellent comfort and runabout capability. In the 30 years since the initial launch in Japan, in 1995, CR-V has gained and maintained popularity all around the world.While expanding sales into more markets, CR-V continued to advance in line with the needs of the customer in each era. In July 2024, the CR-V e:FCEV was launched*3 as the first fuel cell vehicle with plug-in charging capability by a Japanese automaker*4. In August 2025, cumulative global unit sales of CR-V reached 15 million units. Based on total unit sales over the past ten years (2015-2024), the CR-V is the best-selling Honda automobile model, establishing itself as an important model representing the Honda SUV lineup.In 2022, Honda launched the sixth-generation CR-V model lineup. The CR-V e:HEV, a hybrid variant featuring a comfortable cabin space and dynamic driving with the Honda two-motor hybrid system, has been well received by many customers around the world, mainly in North America and China, and is scheduled to be launched in Japan as well, in the near future. Prior to the Japan launch, the CR-V e:HEV Prototype will be exhibited in the Honda booth at the Japan Mobility Show (Press days: Oct. 29 - 30, Public days: Oct. 31 - Nov. 9, 2025).Including CR-V models, Honda will continue to offer a lineup with a wide variety of mobility products and services that will contribute to making life more enjoyable for more customers around the world.History of Honda CR-V* First generation (1995):The first-generation Honda CR-V was introduced first in Japan in 1995 as the second model of the "Honda Creative Mover" series, featuring both passenger car-like drivability and a spacious cabin. Equipped with distinctive features such as a built-in folding table which doubled as the rigid cargo floor underneath the carpeted mat, the first-generation CR-V established a new vehicle genre of "urban SUV." Sales started in the U.S. in 1997 and expanded to Europe and Asia. The first-generation CR-V became the starting point of Honda global SUV models.* Second generation (2001):The second-generation Honda CR-V featured new packaging that further increased the size and usability of the cabin space. In addition to Japan, North America and Europe, CR-V sales started in China, expanding its position as a Honda global SUV model.* Third generation (2006):The third-generation Honda CR-V featured a new styling design, completely revamped from the previous boxy style to a more advanced and sophisticated urban SUV styling. The 2.4L i-VTEC engine and newly developed suspensions further enhanced driving performance, quietness and occupant comfort.* Fourth generation (2011):The fourth-generation Honda CR-V achieved a significant improvement in usability by featuring a sleek, highly efficient aerodynamic body, excellent fuel economy and occupant comfort, as well as a larger cabin and cargo space. In 2011, cumulative global CR-V sales reached the 5 million-unit milestone*1.* Fifth generation (2016):The fifth-generation Honda CR-V lineup included a hybrid variant for the first time. Equipped with the Honda two-motor hybrid system, SPORT HYBRID i-MMD, the CR-V Hybrid marked a new chapter as an environmentally-responsible SUV model. Moreover, in Japan, Honda SENSING became standard equipment on all grades of CR-V for the first time, enhancing its safety features to ensure customers' peace of mind. In 2018, the cumulative global sales reached the 10 million-unit milestone*1.* Sixth generation (2022):The sixth-generation Honda CR-V models have been well received by a broad range of customers around the world, mostly in North America and China, based on their dynamic yet sophisticated design and further enlarged cabin space, as well as the powerful driving performance of the Honda e:HEV two-motor hybrid system for hybrid variants.* Honda CR-V e:FCEV (2024):Honda became the first*3 Japanese automaker to introduce*4 a fuel cell vehicle with plug-in charging capability. Developed based on the sixth-generation CR-V that is sold and very popular in North America, as well as China and other countries, the CR-V e:FCEV accommodates the diverse needs of customers with its SUV-specific utility and packaging.*1 Based on Honda internal research.*2 Creative Mover: A series of automobile models Honda developed with a new approach aimed at supporting people in creating/enhancing more fun and enjoyable lifestyles. The first model of the series was the first-generation Odyssey that went on sale in 1994.*3 Through lease sales.*4 As of July 2024, based on Honda internal research.Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd