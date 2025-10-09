Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 13:55
96,65 Euro
+0,16 % +0,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,5598,4518:18
97,5598,4518:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 17:12 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jyske Bank: Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to DKK 77-84

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84. Previously, expectations were for a net profit at the upper end of DKK 3.8bn-4.6bn, corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of DKK 60-73.

Net profit amounted to DKK 3,992m in Q1-Q3 2025.

The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development. We have seen the effects of favorable financial markets combined with continued solid credit quality, a high level of activity particularly in asset management, and customer growth in prioritized segments.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)Q1-3
2025		Q1-3
2024		Index
25/24		Q3
2025		Q2
2025		Q1
2025		Q4
2024		Q3
2024
Net interest income6,6297,275912,1872,2042,2382,2692,356
Net fee and commission income2,0731,836113689658726902627
Value adjustments956891107511263182172453
Other income20216812033118511211
Income from operating lease (net)82137601931323132
Core income9,94210,307963,4393,2743,2293,3863,479
Core expenses4,7324,768991,5371,6621,5331,6341,608
Core profit before loan impairment charges5,2105,539941,9021,6121,6961,7521,871
Loan impairment charges-2213-25-113668-82
Core profit5,2325,526951,8771,7251,6301,7441,953
Investment portfolio earnings1271966852768-336
Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items5,3595,545971,9291,7321,6981,7111,959
Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank0-730000-18-33
Pre-tax profit5,3595,472981,9291,7321,6981,6931,926
Tax1,3671,42896474451442425505
Net profit for the period3,9924,044991,4551,2811,2561,2681,421
Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital, recognised on equity1981951026766656666
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
Loans and advances572.9557.7103572.9574.3566.9567.2557.7
- of which mortgage loans375.9361.2104375.9372.2366.7365.8361.2
- of which bank loans140.4143.698140.4141.6144.7144.7143.6
- of which repo loans56.652.910756.660.555.556.752.9
Bonds and shares, etc.114.7104.3110114.7110.8109.098.7104.3
Total assets745.1765.297745.1766.8782.3750.2765.2
Deposits201.3209.496201.3197.1198.5198.9209.4
- of which bank deposits190.5196.097190.5189.7191.1190.2196.0
- of which repo and triparty deposits10.813.48110.87.47.48.713.4
Issued bonds at fair value368.9360.9102368.9368.4368.4362.2360.9
Issued bonds at amortised cost53.277.46953.264.065.966.677.4
Subordinated debt11.47.714811.47.77.77.67.7
Holders of AT1 capital4.94.91004.94.94.94.94.9
Shareholders' equity46.744.510546.746.045.345.744.5

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2025 is expected to be published on 29 October 2025.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.