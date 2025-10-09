Jyske Bank: Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to DKK 77-84

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84. Previously, expectations were for a net profit at the upper end of DKK 3.8bn-4.6bn, corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of DKK 60-73.

Net profit amounted to DKK 3,992m in Q1-Q3 2025.

The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development. We have seen the effects of favorable financial markets combined with continued solid credit quality, a high level of activity particularly in asset management, and customer growth in prioritized segments.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm) Q1-3

2025 Q1-3

2024 Index

25/24 Q3

2025 Q2

2025 Q1

2025 Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Net interest income 6,629 7,275 91 2,187 2,204 2,238 2,269 2,356 Net fee and commission income 2,073 1,836 113 689 658 726 902 627 Value adjustments 956 891 107 511 263 182 172 453 Other income 202 168 120 33 118 51 12 11 Income from operating lease (net) 82 137 60 19 31 32 31 32 Core income 9,942 10,307 96 3,439 3,274 3,229 3,386 3,479 Core expenses 4,732 4,768 99 1,537 1,662 1,533 1,634 1,608 Core profit before loan impairment charges 5,210 5,539 94 1,902 1,612 1,696 1,752 1,871 Loan impairment charges -22 13 - 25 -113 66 8 -82 Core profit 5,232 5,526 95 1,877 1,725 1,630 1,744 1,953 Investment portfolio earnings 127 19 668 52 7 68 -33 6 Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items 5,359 5,545 97 1,929 1,732 1,698 1,711 1,959 Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank 0 -73 0 0 0 0 -18 -33 Pre-tax profit 5,359 5,472 98 1,929 1,732 1,698 1,693 1,926 Tax 1,367 1,428 96 474 451 442 425 505 Net profit for the period 3,992 4,044 99 1,455 1,281 1,256 1,268 1,421 Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital, recognised on equity 198 195 102 67 66 65 66 66 Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) Loans and advances 572.9 557.7 103 572.9 574.3 566.9 567.2 557.7 - of which mortgage loans 375.9 361.2 104 375.9 372.2 366.7 365.8 361.2 - of which bank loans 140.4 143.6 98 140.4 141.6 144.7 144.7 143.6 - of which repo loans 56.6 52.9 107 56.6 60.5 55.5 56.7 52.9 Bonds and shares, etc. 114.7 104.3 110 114.7 110.8 109.0 98.7 104.3 Total assets 745.1 765.2 97 745.1 766.8 782.3 750.2 765.2 Deposits 201.3 209.4 96 201.3 197.1 198.5 198.9 209.4 - of which bank deposits 190.5 196.0 97 190.5 189.7 191.1 190.2 196.0 - of which repo and triparty deposits 10.8 13.4 81 10.8 7.4 7.4 8.7 13.4 Issued bonds at fair value 368.9 360.9 102 368.9 368.4 368.4 362.2 360.9 Issued bonds at amortised cost 53.2 77.4 69 53.2 64.0 65.9 66.6 77.4 Subordinated debt 11.4 7.7 148 11.4 7.7 7.7 7.6 7.7 Holders of AT1 capital 4.9 4.9 100 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 Shareholders' equity 46.7 44.5 105 46.7 46.0 45.3 45.7 44.5

Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2025 is expected to be published on 29 October 2025.

