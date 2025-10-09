Cascale Contributes to Cotton LCA Position Paper

Leading cotton programs have released a joint LCA position paper raising awareness on data use and misconceptions, with Cascale contributing additional expertise.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / In the latest effort to make cotton data more accessible and available, cotton programs have released an LCA position paper, with Cascale contributing additional expertise.

Together, Better Cotton, Cotton Australia, Cotton Incorporated, and U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol commissioned the report, with Cascale, Cotton Research and Development Corporation, and Textile Exchange as contributors. EarthShift Global, LLC prepared the report, "From Data to Impact: How to Get Cotton LCAs Right" which zeroes in on the importance of proper use and interpretation of cotton LCA data, especially in the context of differing growing regions and methodological parameters.

Cascale's Joël Mertens, head of Higg Product Tools at Cascale, outlined the problem. "What can I really claim in terms of making change happen?" It is one thing to say, "This is my footprint," and another to claim that switching from cotton to another fiber or blend has helped improve climate change or water scarcity. This last piece in particular is the one that is misleading. The approach that moves the sector forward is fixing the supply change instead of ignoring the problem by going somewhere else without moving the state of play."

The work followed a joint workstream within Cascale: the Higg MSI Methodology Cotton Expert Team, to help collaboratively address cotton data gaps. The 40-page report captures a number of nuances, challenges, and positive indicators for change, hoping to help guide sustainability managers, policymakers, cotton programs, and growers.

"Real progress will come from investment in farmer-centered improvements backed by science and transparency, aligning around responsible use of LCAs," read a line from the report's summary.

Readers can find the report and press release on Better Cotton's website.

