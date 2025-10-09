CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Opening of New Vancouver Central Branch

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch in Vancouver, WA. Leading the Vancouver Central location is Branch Manager, Edward "Ed" Barbier (NMLS ID# 674096), an industry veteran with nearly three decades of leadership in Washington's mortgage market.

A graduate of Western Washington University, Barbier began his career at HomeStreet Bank in 1999 and went on to serve the Vancouver and Portland markets for more than two decades. Promoted to Branch Manager in 2004, Barbier built a reputation as a trusted resource for borrowers and real estate partners alike, earning recognition as an award-winning loan officer. Known for his client-first approach, Barbier has shaped his career on the principles of honesty, integrity, and service. He has guided thousands of homeowners through one of life's most important financial decisions by tailoring solutions to fit their long-term goals.

"My team and I are very excited to join CMG Home Loans," said Barbier. "We researched many companies, looking for the right fit in culture, products, technology, and ways to best serve our customers and referral partners; CMG came out ahead in every category. The onboarding process has been amazing. We've been welcomed with open arms by management and fellow loan officers and supported in every aspect."

"I'm truly excited to be working with Ed again," added Jeff Schaller, Regional Sales Manager. "He brings the leadership skills and experience we've been seeking to help our continued growth in the SW Washington, Vancouver market. Even more importantly, he's a perfect fit for our culture and brings a trusted reputation that will strengthen our entire team."

With the opening of the new Vancouver, WA branch, CMG Home Loans continues to expand its presence across Washington, creating new opportunities for loan officers and real estate partners to grow alongside the company.

If you're interested in working with Ed and his team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

