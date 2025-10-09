Acquisition advances Elastic's leadership in retrieval, embeddings, and context engineering to power agentic AISAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, has completed the acquisition of Jina AI, a pioneer in open source multimodal and multilingual embeddings, reranker, and small language models.The acquisition deepens Elastic's capabilities in vector search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and context engineering, further strengthening the company's position as the leading Search AI Platform for developers and enterprises. Elastic's addition of Jina AI demonstrates its continued commitment to delivering open, accessible, and production-ready Search AI at scale."Search is the foundation of generative AI," said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. "Jina AI's team and technology bring cutting-edge models into the Elastic ecosystem, making our platform even more powerful for context engineering. Together, we are expanding what developers and enterprises can achieve with search-powered AI, while staying true to our commitment to openness and accessibility."The acquisition of Jina AI broadens Elastic's leadership in relevance for unstructured data by adding dense vector, multilingual and multimodal embeddings models that process both text and images, complementing Elastic's ELSER model. It also adds advanced rerankers that strengthen retrieval quality for visual and long-context multilingual documents, along with specialized small language models for grounding (such as HTML-to-Markdown conversion). These capabilities deepen Elastic's strength in relevance, enabling developers to build and deliver higher-quality context to generative AI systems. The acquisition also expands Elastic's team of AI researchers to further accelerate the company's model innovation."Our mission at Jina AI has been to build search foundation models that push the boundaries of retrieval relevance for AI," said Han Xiao, former CEO of Jina AI and newly appointed VP of AI at Elastic. "Joining Elastic allows us to scale that mission globally, bringing advanced models directly into real-world applications."Elastic will continue Jina AI's practice of releasing models on Hugging Face and publishing academic research. For enterprise use, these models will be available through the Elastic Inference Service (EIS) on Elastic Cloud, enabling customers to run embeddings and rerankers natively alongside Elastic's vector database.About ElasticElastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions and outcomes. Elastic's Search AI Platform - the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions - is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.Forward-Looking Statements and DisclaimersCertain statements herein regarding the acquisition of Jina AI and the integration of and plans for its products and features are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to successful integration of Jina AI's products into our offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025 and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elasticsearch B.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.ContactsAlexia Russell+44 (0)7788 394219alexia.russell@elastic.co

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009619654/en/