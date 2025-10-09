Environmental office sensor uncovers invisible challenges that quietly hold teams back

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced that Logitech Spot, a workplace occupancy and environmental sensor that tackles unseen barriers to employee productivity and room health, has been named a Best Invention of 2025 by TIME. The radar-based sensor, awarded in the productivity category, is among advancements in AI, robotics, aerospace and more, changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

What if a device the size of a bar of soap could act as a fitness tracker for the office, measuring the number of people using spaces, the quality of the air they're breathing, and environmental factors that impact energy consumption? And what if you could simply stick it to any wall in the workplace-no wiring required? Logitech Spot was born from the idea that companies should be able to measure the unseen factors that chip away at employee performance and drain real estate costs.

"Most office problems are data problems in disguise," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. "Every office has its secrets how many people are using which rooms, what's in the air, and where energy is wasted. Companies are sitting on wasted square footage, an expensive problem that could be solved with powerful occupancy detection. Logitech Spot makes the invisible visible by turning the unknown into insights businesses need to make smarter decisions about their workspaces."

The battery-powered peel-and-stick sensor uses radar to indicate whether rooms are occupied, and automatically books and releases rooms accordingly. Spot's occupancy detection capability addresses costly inefficiencies-like booked rooms sitting empty and overcrowded zones-by giving companies the data to rightsize their office footprint to match real-life work patterns.

Spot also supplies information about temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter to the Logitech Sync management portal for IT and Facilities teams to monitor Health and Energy Scores across all workspaces.

"If a meeting room's carbon dioxide levels are too high, for example, employees may feel sluggish and unable to concentrate," Levak added. "Spot identifies the air quality problem and provides recommendations to improve those conditions. Employees don't have to interact with the device at all for their experience to improve."

Logitech's first entry into the environmental sensing category marks a breakthrough milestone for Logitech space management solutions, a portfolio that includes automated room booking, desk booking technology and digital wayfinding.

