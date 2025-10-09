Futurex Opens Middle East Office and Local Data Centers to Deliver Best-in-Class Cryptographic Services

Futurex adds Dubai and Abu Dhabi data centers, expanding to 15 global sites, enabling low latency, PQC-ready cloud HSMs with local data residency and dedicated regional support

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, the global leader in enterprise-grade data encryption solutions, today announced the opening of its Middle East office and the launch of two new data centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, expanding to 15 global sites. With an in-country team and localized infrastructure, Futurex now provides best-in-class cryptographic services for enterprises across the Middle East.

This expansion responds to accelerating demand driven by regional digital transformation initiatives, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Qatar's National Vision 2030, and the UAE's National Cybersecurity Strategy.

To support these regional initiatives, Futurex is thrilled to announce the hiring of John Doley as VP of Sales for the Middle East. Opening a local office and establishing data centers provides expertise with regulatory requirements, speeds procurement, onboarding, and support, while in-region cryptographic operations ensure data residency requirements, reduce latency, and simplify audit and compliance.

Futurex's CryptoHub platform, which powers these services, unifies hardware security modules (HSM), enterprise key management, PKI and CA, and data protection into a single platform. Available as an on-premises appliance, virtual instance, or cloud service, CryptoHub extends far beyond traditional HSMs to deliver unmatched scalability, speed, and control across environments.

Futurex's expanded Middle East presence will deliver critical capabilities and value:

In-region cloud HSMs and key management - Lower latency, streamlined compliance, and enterprise-class redundancy with two new data centers inside the UAE with direct connectivity into all the major hyperscalers

- Lower latency, streamlined compliance, and enterprise-class redundancy with two new data centers inside the UAE with direct connectivity into all the major hyperscalers PQC-ready cryptography - Prepare for the transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) with certified algorithms, hybrid certificate authorities, and CryptoHub as the foundation for your enterprise PQC Center of Excellence

- Prepare for the transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) with certified algorithms, hybrid certificate authorities, and CryptoHub as the foundation for your enterprise PQC Center of Excellence Cryptographic orchestration and automation - Manage fleets of on-premises, virtual, and cloud HSMs at scale across diverse use cases, with unprecedented control and orchestration over provisioning, scalability, policy enforcement, and lifecycle operations

- Manage fleets of on-premises, virtual, and cloud HSMs at scale across diverse use cases, with unprecedented control and orchestration over provisioning, scalability, policy enforcement, and lifecycle operations Unified crypto operations - Reduce operational complexity with CryptoHub's single control pane that manages virtually any cryptographic use case

"The Middle East represents one of the world's most dynamic markets for digital transformation and cybersecurity," said John Doley, VP of Sales - Middle East, Futurex.

"With our regional office established, local data centers coming online, and a strong channel ecosystem across the region, Futurex is delivering regionally compliant and scalable encryption solutions built for the Middle East with a future-proof roadmap for next-generation cryptography."

About Futurex

For over 40 years, Futurex has been an award-winning leader and innovator in the encryption market, delivering uncompromising enterprise-grade data security solutions. Over 15,000 organizations trust Futurex to provide groundbreaking hardware security modules, key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions. Futurex is headquartered outside San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices worldwide. Get started with Futurex HSMs today: https://www.futurex.com/demo-sign-up

