Unaric, the fast-growing UK tech firm helping Salesforce customers harness AI through its suite of applications and AI agents, today announced the acquisition of DESelect, a Belgian and US-based Salesforce Independent Software Vendor (ISV), in an eight-figure deal.

Founded in 2023 by Peter Lindhom, James Gasteen, Moritz Birke, and Neil Crawford, Unaric helps Salesforce customers scale smarter, move faster, and deliver better experiences by converting fragmented applications into AI agents that work seamlessly across the platform.

Accelerating Salesforce's AI shift

Salesforce's pivot to focusing on AI agents has reshaped how enterprises interact with CRM software. Yet many third-party apps still operate in silos, limiting scalability and data cohesion.

Unaric's acquisition-led model is designed to change that. By acquiring and integrating high-performing apps, Unaric connects data, features, and AI capabilities into a unified, intelligent ecosystem directly supporting Salesforce's AI adoption drive.

The company has now acquired close to 20 applications through nine deals across the UK, Europe, and the US. This approach has driven 100% year-on-year growth, expanded Unaric's base to 3,000 organisations and 150,000 Salesforce users, and scaled its team to over 100 people.

Strengthening marketing intelligence

DESelect adds advanced data segmentation and campaign optimisation capabilities to Unaric's platform. Built for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, DESelect helps marketers better segment and engage audiences supporting sectors including automotive, financial services, retail, and the public sector.

The company's customers include Motorpoint, Transport for London, Eroski, and ShareNow, and its tools already feed into Salesforce's $4.4bn Commerce and Marketing Cloud revenue line.

James Gasteen, CEO and Co-Founder of Unaric, said: "AI is reshaping how enterprises work inside Salesforce and Unaric is at the centre of that change. Legacy tools are struggling to keep pace with the scale and complexity of modern data, but by turning traditional applications into AI agents, we're enabling businesses to unlock far greater intelligence and productivity. We're delighted to welcome Anthony, Jonathan and the DESelect team to Unaric."

Anthony Lamot, CEO and Co-Founder of DESelect, said: "What started out as an idea for a segmentation app seven years ago has turned into a marketing optimisation platform used by enterprise businesses around the world. We're excited to join Unaric as we enter the next phase of our growth and expand our AI offering. We've been impressed by the Unaric team and the growth they've achieved in the past two years, and we're excited to join them on this journey."

UK-led AI ecosystem

Unaric's growth aligns with the UK's ambition to become a global hub for AI innovation. The UK's AI sector is projected to deliver $41B in economic value and 500,000 new jobs by 2028, fuelled by companies building on Salesforce's platform from fintechs to climate tech pioneers.

As part of this ecosystem, Unaric is applying the proven "platform playbook" that helped scale companies like Veeva Systems and nCino consolidating specialised apps into a unified, AI-driven framework built for the next generation of digital enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009122171/en/

Contacts:

sayula@burlington.cc

