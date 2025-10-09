XRlabs SIM Named to TIME Best Inventions 2025

Surgical Intelligence Platform Recognized for Unprecedented Precision and Accelerating Global Access to Advanced Surgical Care

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRlabs , the surgical intelligence company building the universal operating system for the future of surgery, today announced that its flagship platform, XRlabs SIM, has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. The platform was selected for its pioneering use of AI and extended reality to deliver accessible, high-fidelity surgical planning tools.

"This recognition by TIME is a validation of our core mission: to redefine the surgical standards of care," said Dr. Ali Haddad, Founder and CEO of XRlabs and practicing neurosurgeon. "As a surgeon-founder, I built XRlabs SIM, our first product, to solve a fundamental unmet need: the lack of intuitive, integrated deep vision that prevents surgical knowledge from scaling globally. XRlabs SIM delivers a new layer of precision and confidence to surgeons, accelerating the democratization of expertise and patient safety worldwide."

"XRlabs represents the next evolution in surgery," said Camilla Dolan, General Partner at Eka Ventures. "Dr. Haddad and his team are unbundling the legacy software and robotics ecosystem, creating open, intelligent infrastructure that allows innovation to thrive. TIME's recognition signals a defining moment for the surgical technology industry."

Built on the XRlabs proprietary AI-driven architecture, XRlabs SIM transforms static 2D medical scans into interactive, high-fidelity 3D digital twins of patient anatomy-within an immersive, extended-reality environment. This leap in surgical intelligence enables surgeons to plan, rehearse, and communicate procedures with unprecedented precision. Key capabilities include:

Augmented Surgeon Vision: Provides immersive visualization that reduces cognitive load and enhances accuracy during surgical planning and rehearsal.

Advancing AI in Surgery: Harnesses proprietary algorithms to instantly design patient-specific implants, cutting time and risk in reconstructive and cranial procedures.

Scalable Expertise: Optimized for efficiency on lightweight hardware, enabling advanced surgical intelligence in both leading hospitals and low-resource settings.

About XRlabs

XRlabs is a surgical intelligence company pioneering the next generation of surgical visualization and intraoperative guidance. Founded by neurosurgeon and NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Dr. Ali Haddad, XRlabs is headquartered in London and is dedicated to building a world where surgical excellence is borderless. By combining extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence, and machine learning, XRlabs delivers accessible, high-fidelity platforms that enhance surgical planning, accelerate medical education, and transform patient outcomes globally.

Learn More: xrlabs.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrlabs-sim-named-to-time-best-inventions-2025-302580004.html