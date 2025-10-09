Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AUOZ
|Emperor Metals Inc.
|Tuesday October 14, 2025
|BAR
|Barranco Gold Mining Corp.
|BLLG
|Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
|FOMO
|Formation Metals Inc.
|GSTR
|Glenstar Minerals Inc.
|MAXX
|Max Power Mining Corp.
|NOM
|Norsemont Mining Inc.
|PHRM
|PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.
|SRAN
|Sranan Gold Corp.
|VRTX
|Vortex Energy Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.