Jason Stone Injury Lawyers Announces 2026 Scholarship Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / It's not always easy for today's students to transition out of high school and into college. A student's first year takes a lot of preparation, and some students make a concentrated effort to tackle that change head-on. Jason Stone Injury Lawyers wants to recognize those students' efforts with its brand new scholarship.

The Jason Stone Injury Lawyers Scholarship Program will award two scholarships of $2,500 each to two graduating students. In order to be considered, the applicant must write an essay discussing how their summer activities prepared them for their first year of college. The firm is offering two awards: one to a child of a Federal employee and another to any graduating student.

If you're applying as the child of a Federal employee, please note as much on your application.

Applicants must write a scholarship essay between 750 and 1,000 words, going into detail about:

What activities they participated in over the summer

Why they chose to participate in those activities

What lessons they learned from those activities

How those lessons prepared them to undertake the challenges of their first year in college.

Students have until May 1, 2026, to submit an essay for the scholarship selection committee's consideration. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Use of AI to generate a scholarship essay for the Jason Stone Injury Lawyers Scholarship will result in disqualification.

Please allow Jason Stone Injury Lawyers' Scholarship Committee three months to announce the scholarship recipients.

Once a recipient has been confirmed, Jason Stone Injury Lawyers will deliver the $2,500 award to the institution of that student's choice. The firm will then announce the winner via a press release.

Students can refer to the scholarship page for more information about the scholarship's qualifying criteria and the steps they need to take before submitting an application for consideration. The personal injury lawyers with Jason Stone Injury Lawyers wish each applicant the best of luck with their essays.

About Jason Stone Injury Lawyers

Since 2004, Jason Stone Injury Lawyers has cultivated a reputation among its clients for excellent customer service and has shown a commitment to helping them recover emotionally, physically, legally, and financially.

The firm has obtained over $270,000,000 for its injured clients, becoming a trusted resource for personal injury representation. Among its adversaries, Jason Stone Injury Lawyers has earned a reputation for aggressively holding individuals and businesses accountable for their wrongdoing. The peace of mind provided by the Jason Stone team allows injury victims to focus their efforts on getting back to their pre-incident level of health. Everyone at Jason Stone Injury Lawyers focuses on getting injured people compensated for the challenges they have experienced through no fault of their own.

To schedule a free consultation or for more information, visit www.stoneinjurylawyers.com.

