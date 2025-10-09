Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCID: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission, being Centaurus' principal regulator, has fully revoked the cease trade order (the "CTO"), issued on May 7, 2025. The CTO was issued due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings").

Due to a change in auditor and a resulting financial statement restatement, additional time was required to finalize the audit and prepare the restated financial statements and related disclosures.

The Company has published its Annual Filings.

The Company has also published its financial results (Financial Statements and Managements Discussion and Analysis) for the 1st quarter of 2025 and the 2nd quarter of 2025.

In light of the revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company expects that the Company's shares will be reinstated shortly.

Change of Business Update and Working Capital Deficiency

On December 23, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditionally accepted the Company's Proposed Change of Business.

Centaurus Energy Inc. held a general and special meeting of shareholders on February 26, 2025. All the matters that were raised in the context of the Company's annual general and special meeting were approved. Specifically, relating to the Company's Change of Business, the shareholders approved the change of business of the Company from a Tier 2 Oil & Gas Issuer to a Tier 2 Investment Issuer and approved the change of the name of the Company from "Centaurus Energy Inc." to "Layer One Inc."

The Company continues to work with the Exchange to complete all the conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business and Name Change, upon which the Company's name will be officially changed, along with the assignment of new stock ticker symbols.

One of the Exchange's conditions precedent to its acceptance of the Change of Business is a "closing of a satisfactory concurrent financing for a minimum of USD 5 million." In this regard, the Company continues to be in discussions with potential partners. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this independent financing to satisfy, as needed, the Company's working capital deficiency ($4,896,000, as at June 30, 2025), with excess, to be directed toward investment in digital assets. Until the Exchange finally accepts the Company's Change of Business, the Company will not acquire additional cryptocurrency or digital assets.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTCID Market under the symbol "CTARF".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which with respect to the possible approval of the Proposed Change of Business by the Exchange and the shareholders of the Company, and the implementation of the Proposed Change of Business, if implemented. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, forecasts or expectations regarding business outlook for Centaurus or Ether, the requirements of the Exchange, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "guidance", or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Centaurus. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although such information is considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Centaurus do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

