Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces the filing of its notice of annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders and management information circular (the "Meeting Materials"). Shareholders may download the Meeting Materials from the Company's website at AGM Meeting Materials or under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca The Company will hold the Meeting on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) at Suite 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7.

The mailing of the Meeting Materials has been impacted by the strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "2025 Postal Strike"). Therefore, the Meeting Materials may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") has not yet provided guidance for relief in the context of the 2025 Postal Strike. However, the Company expects to rely on CSA guidance similar to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931, which previously provided an exemption from the requirement to send the Meeting Materials to shareholders by mail in 2024.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, together with the report of the auditor therein;



to fix the number of directors at five (5);



to elect directors;



to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; and



to consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular dated October 1, 2025.

Registered shareholders should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their proxy form control number and cast their votes for the Meeting. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokers or intermediaries for instructions on obtaining their control number and voting.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials and vote their shares by the voting deadline of 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to Company shareholders who request copies. The strike has also impacted the Company's ability to mail copies of financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Financial Reports") to shareholders who have requested to have the Financial Reports delivered by mail. The Financial Reports are available on the Company's website at Financial Statements and under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Shareholders wishing to obtain the Meeting Materials or Financial Reports by email should send their request to info@hannanmetals.com

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America. Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.



