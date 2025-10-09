NexCore Group Breaking Ground on Two Flagship Senior Living Communities

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate investment and development company, today announced the closing and groundbreaking of two flagship senior living communities in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate: The Reserve Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado, and The Reserve Strathmore Square in North Bethesda, Maryland. These landmark projects represent continued investment by NexCore and Nuveen in creating thoughtfully designed, mold-breaking environments for older adults.

The Reserve Strathmore Square

An exterior rendering of The Reserve Strathmore Square, a luxury senior living community in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Experience Senior Living (ESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore, will operate both senior living communities under ESL's premier brand, The Reserve, known for delivering refined residential experiences, exceptional wellness and culinary programming, and a deep commitment to fostering meaningful community connections.

"The Cherry Creek and Strathmore Square projects mark a pivotal moment in NexCore's growth and the evolution of our senior living platform," said Hunter MacLeod, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development at NexCore Group. "These are two of the most desirable and competitive markets in the country, and our entry into them underscores both the strength of our development capabilities and the demand for high-quality, lifestyle-oriented senior living. Each community has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the character of its location while meeting the needs and aspirations of today's residents."

The Reserve Cherry Creek: Elevated Urban Living in the Heart of Denver

Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, The Reserve Cherry Creek will offer residents a vibrant, walkable lifestyle with easy access to dining, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation. The community's design will blend contemporary architecture with warm, inviting interiors and boutique-style amenities, including chef-driven dining, wellness-focused spaces, and curated programming tailored to support purposeful living.

The Reserve Strathmore Square: A New Standard for Senior Living in the Washington, D.C. Metro

Situated within the recently opened Strathmore Square master planned community, developed by Fivesquares Development, The Reserve Strathmore Square will redefine senior living in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Uniquely located next to transit, adjacent to the world-class Strathmore Music Center and overlooking a new, beautifully designed park and vibrant mixed-use environment, the community will offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Residents will enjoy thoughtfully designed residences, elevated hospitality services, and a holistic wellness approach that supports aging in place.

"There is a clear gap in the market for senior living communities that combine elevated hospitality, wellness, and design in walkable, highly desirable neighborhoods," said Michael Ray, Chief Investment Officer at NexCore Group. "These developments directly address that unmet demand. By creating spaces that reflect how today's older adults want to live - connected, active, and engaged - we're not only enhancing quality of life for residents but also creating lasting value for our partners and investors."

"Nuveen Real Estate is excited to expand its relationship with NexCore and ESL through the groundbreaking of these two marquis senior living communities in Cherry Creek and North Bethesda," said Andrew Pyke, Head of Healthcare Real Estate at Nuveen Real Estate. "These communities showcase the first-class, experience-oriented approach NexCore and ESL bring to senior living and Nuveen's conviction in developing next-generation communities to serve the fast-growing cohort of seniors in these markets."

Together, The Reserve Cherry Creek and The Reserve Strathmore Square exemplify NexCore's mission to redefine senior living by combining thoughtful development, inspired design, and operational excellence - transforming how and where older adults experience community.

About NexCore Group

NexCore Group is a national, diversified real-estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We deliver purpose-built, sustainable spaces within healthcare: medical, senior living, and science & technology. Whether designing advanced medical facilities, high-quality senior communities, or innovative labs and research environments, NexCore applies a strategy-led, data-driven approach to help our partners thrive. Since our founding in 2004, we've developed and acquired approximately 18 million square feet and completed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions - building trust and delivering results in 30 states. We offer deep in-house expertise and integrated capabilities, empowering healthcare systems, academic and life science institutions, and senior living operators to achieve long-term growth, operational excellence, and design innovation.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living (ESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, is a Denver-based, full-service operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities across the United States. Their mission is to reimagine aging by delivering hospitality-driven, wellness-focused environments that honor residents' individual stories and aspirations. From concept through construction, ESL collaborates with leading architects and design professionals to create vibrant places where anyone would love to live.

