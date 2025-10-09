A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Dallas Stars Debut 2025-26 Season With Enhanced Victory+ Streaming Experience

Victory+ continues to redefine live sports with unmatched access, immersive engagement, and fan-first experiences.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The Dallas Stars are kicking off their regular season today, October 9, on Victory+, the streaming platform owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). This season, viewers can expect an upgraded experience with new programming, advanced technology, and exciting app features.

"Our goal has always been to ensure the at-home experience rivals the energy and excitement of being in the arena," said Jason Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, Victory+. "It's not just about watching the game; it's about feeling the game. This season is all about elevation, with more gamification, more interactivity, and more rewards."

Victory+ is scheduled to stream 66 Stars games this season, including the team's highly anticipated opening night game against key rivals, the Winnipeg Jets. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the new show Stars Aligned. The show is hosted by Brien Rea, returning for his eighth season, and former NHL player Brent Serveryn, in his 22nd season as a Stars announcer.

Front and center in the broadcast booth this season are fan favorites Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Josh Bogorad, returning for their 29th and 8th seasons. "Razor" recently received the prestigious 2025 Foster Hewitt Award, the Hockey Hall of Fame's top honor for broadcasters. This milestone, along with five Lone Star Emmy nominations for the platform, underscores Victory+'s dedication to excellence in sports storytelling and production.

Adding new depth to this year's coverage, insider Frank Seravalli joins the Victory+ lineup with an exclusive show, Frankly Hockey. The program will provide fans with unmatched access to breaking news and expert analysis from across the hockey world. Seravalli will also be a regular fixture during Stars intermissions delivering real-time commentary on the day's biggest storylines.

Built to put fans back at the center of the action, Victory+ continues to raise the bar for interactive sports streaming. New features this season will include live polling, and a new high-stakes competition launching in November with a major cash prize on the line.

Since its launch just over a year ago, Victory+ has already made a significant impact on the sports streaming landscape. The platform averaged 110,000 viewers per game last season with a peak of over 250,000. With this growth, Victory+ is not only engaging today's fans but also inspiring the next generation of hockey fandom.

This season, Victory+ is where fans come to win, on the ice, on the app, and in every moment that brings them closer to the game they love. With new ways to watch, play, and connect, the best of the season is just getting started.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc (APMC) is a global technology company building audience-first products that connect millions of people across the world with the brands they love. With a diverse portfolio of free, ad-supported products that include platforms Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and groundbreaking ad technology Safe Exchange APMC delivers brand-safe media that builds meaningful connections.

Powered by advanced streaming infrastructure, APMC platforms engage audiences across thousands of devices in more than 160 countries - redefining global reach. By combining flexible monetization models, real-time audience insights, and customizable brand integrations, the APMC network empowers partners to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue at scale.

APMC is challenging outdated models and breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access the content they love.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/aparentmediaco

Media Contact:

Contact | media@aparentmedia.com

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/dallas-stars-debut-2025-26-season-with-enhanced-victory-streaming-1085108