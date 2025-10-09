Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 19:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NationWide Self Storage Offers the Best Price on 10x10 Storage Units in Vancouver at $259 Per Month!

Offers Best Storage Deals With 50% Off 5 Months' Rent + Exclusive VIP Monthly Car Wash Membership Bonus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage is proud to announce an unbeatable offer for customers looking for secure, convenient, and affordable storage in Vancouver. For a limited time, renters can enjoy the best price on a 10x10 storage unit in Vancouver for only $259 per month! Plus, new tenants also receive 50% off rent for 5 months, plus a FREE Unlimited VIP Car Wash Membership for every month they stay.

That's right - while keeping your belongings safe in our state-of-the-art facilities, you'll also enjoy a $79.95/month value at Express Auto Wash, helping you keep your car looking spotless all year round.

"At NationWide, we're always focused on delivering more value to our customers," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage "This new promotion not only gives Vancouver residents and businesses the best self-storage pricing, but also adds everyday convenience with the Express Auto Wash membership - a combination you won't find anywhere else. When it comes to storage in Vancouver, NationWide stands out with its modern, affordable, secure and clean storage facilities, and 5-star Google Reviewed customer service."

NationWide Self Storage's two Vancouver storage locations feature:
Modern, climate-controlled units with 24/7 security monitoring
Convenient keyless digital access via the NationWide app
Clean, well-maintained spaces for households, students, and businesses
Friendly, professional managers ready to help you find the perfect storage solution

This limited-time promotion is available for new tenants only, while supplies last. Whether you're a resident moving or decluttering, or business streamlining your operations, there's never been a better time to rent with NationWide Self Storage.

Visit our Vancouver locations today at E. Pender St. and Clark Dr., or Boundary Rd. and E. 4th Ave. or learn more at: https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca/self-storage-deals

To learn more about Express Auto Wash in Vancouver, visit: https://www.expressautowash.ca/vancouver

For more information contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director
hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca
778-357-0700

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-offers-the-best-price-on-10x10-storage-u-1085171

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
