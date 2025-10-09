EMEA and the UK's fastest-growing fintech unicorn celebrates fifth anniversary, announcing landmark product developments at inaugural Zilch Summit in London

Zilch Intelligent Commerce is a deep AI data intelligence platform for retailers to drive real-time hyper personalisation, tracking and predictive sales performance at scale

Zilch Pay will enable one-click rapid checkout and reduce cart abandonment

Zilch, the consumer payments platform powering the future of commerce, today unveiled milestone product developments marking the next phase of its exponential growth.

At its first ever Zilch Summit, bringing together over 150 leading retailers, technology and industry experts, the business unveiled Zilch Intelligent Commerce an AI powered data intelligence platform for retailers and brands to dramatically increase their return on ad spend when working with Zilch. The business also announced it is set to launch Zilch Pay in H1 2026, providing users with one-click rapid checkout to reduce friction at payment and boost conversions.

These announcements come as Zilch celebrates its five-year anniversary as EMEA and the UK's fastest-growing fintech unicorn. Since launch, the company has surpassed 5 million registered customers and processed nearly half a billion payments generating over £5 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

Zilch Intelligent Commerce: unmatched data to increase return on ad spend (ROAS)

Zilch holds one of the most comprehensive sets of first-party spend data in the market, fuelled by industry leading utilisation and engagement customers open Zilch's app more than 25 times every month, pay with Zilch almost 60 times a year, and its most engaged users now do so daily.

Bringing retailers the ability to now track 100% of the customer sales journey online and offline,Zilch Intelligence Commerce transforms this unmatched live engagement data into real-time insights, based on customers' entire shopping habits and histories across thousands of merchants. The AI-powered platform then enables retailers to automate targeting the right customers, at the right time, with the right offers like never before to dramatically improve ROAS. This power of personalisation is key, with research from Zilch(1) showing that 71% of UK consumers have made a purchase after receiving a personalised advert or recommendation.

Since going live with its BETA offering with more than 20 leading brands and retailers earlier this year, Zilch Intelligent Commerce continues to deliver outsized value. A major grocer saw average customer spend rise by 55%, while another grew market share in its category by more than 15% in just 30 days and lifted average order values by nearly 40%. A global travel brand reported 52% of Zilch-powered orders from new customers almost exceeding its annual acquisition targets in just six months. Since Zilch Intelligent Commerce went live, brands have reported a 20-50% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS), all automatically optimised by Zilch's AI agents.

As the world of retail enters the new era of agentic commerce, brands continue to face a significant challenge, tracking exactly where their advertising spend delivers real impact. This lack of visibility costs billions in wasted advertising budgets every year a problem that predates the agentic shift, with 59% of consumers saying they rarely, if ever, see a personalised advert that interests them. This is because too often, critical attribution data is lost along the customer journey. Zilch Intelligent Commerce is changing the way the industry tackles this issue, delivering true full-funnel visibility so brands can predict, identify and optimise every pound spent, whether the purchase path is powered by a person or an AI agent.

Zilch Pay: one-click to convert seamlessly

As part of this next wave of products, Zilch is also announcing the launch of Zilch Pay. Released in H1 2026, the innovative one-click button will see Zilch available for brands at checkout, connecting its app, digital wallet and card.

It will allow consumers to purchase products even more seamlessly, enhancing their shopping experience whilst simultaneously improving conversion rates for brands and reducing cart abandonment.

Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, said: "In just five years, Zilch has transformed how brands and consumers connect and today marks another major leap forward. With the launch of Zilch Intelligent Commerce and Zilch Pay, we will accelerate our mission by giving retailers and brands full visibility and real-time intelligence to automatically optimise ROAS as campaigns unfold.

Once you've seen a Zilch agent pause, rework targeting based on live conversion data, and reallocate budget to maximise performance, the old way of manual campaign management feels archaic. With this breakthrough product, Zilch is set to once again redefine the landscape bringing consumers closer to the brands they love, and brands closer to the customers that matter most."

Andreas Andreou, Chief Revenue Officer at Zilch, said: "Zilch Intelligent Commerce is setting a new benchmark for retail performance. It completely reimagines what's possible for brands, combining exclusive data insights with precision ad placements to deliver unprecedented efficiency and return on ad spend. The results from our trials speak volumes, proving how Intelligent Commerce drives revenue, deepens customer relationships, and unlocks new ones. In a world rapidly moving toward agentic commerce, this capability isn't just an advantage, it's essential."

About Zilch

Zilch is the London headquartered consumer payments platform making money go further. Launched in 2020 with a mission to eliminate high-cost credit, Zilch offers a new type of payments experience combining flexible ways to pay with meaningful rewards, putting consumers in control of their finances while bringing them closer to the brands they love.

With over 5 million registered customers, Zilch uses its technology to connect its highly engaged user base with retailers and brands helping them acquire customers more efficiently whilst delivering consumers personalised rewards, benefits and discounts. With a valuation of $2 billion and backed by leading global partners including AWS, Deutsche Bank and Visa, the business has rapidly scaled to become EMEA and UK's fastest-growing fintech unicorn, harnessing the power of credit, AI technology and data to improve financial outcomes for consumers and drive growth through rewiring the economics of global commerce.

(1) Zilch Research: 2,500 18+ nationally representative consumers in the UK between 16.04.25-22.04.25

